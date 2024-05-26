How much money is North Carolina making to appear in EA Sports College Football 25?
For the first time since 2013, a college football video game will be released to the public.
This is music to the ears of gamers worldwide, as they’ll now once again have the opportunity to compete as their favorite college teams. Players will also now be able to be represented in the game (thanks to the new NIL rules), as fans of the previous string of video games remember the struggle of players being listed by their jersey number.
Of course, the student-athletes aren’t the only ones profitting, as universities who have agreed to be included in the game will also make profit. The question everyone has been wondering is:
“How much money will each school make, and how will this be determined?”
Well, the media company CLLCT has provided us with some very good details.
Let’s start with the tier system that is in place to essentially rank the level of each program. Tiers are determined by each team’s finish in the final AP Poll over each of the last 10 seasons (2014-2023). For each AP Top 25 finish, that respective program received one point.
Here’s how the tier system breaks down:
With these on-field success tiers in place, minimum guaranteed royalties have been tied to each tier. The profits for each tier (per CLLCT) are as follows:
Now, if you haven’t figured it out already, the UNC football program has secured a Tier 2 ranking, as they were one of the final programs at that level. Based on the scale, North Carolina is estimated to receive $59,925.09 in minimum guaranteed royalties.
It’s important to note that this current method isn’t one that’s set in stone in regard to future game releases. With such a long break in between games, the company will likely use this year as a test to see what worked and didn’t work along the way.
It’s a win-win for both sides, as the universities (and their players) are being compensated for being in the game while the fans get a game they absolutely loved in the past back on their video game consoles this summer.