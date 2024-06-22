How much money does Taylor Swift expect to raise with The Eras Tour 2024?

Taylor Swift continues on her worldwide tour to her famously adoring fans as they pour into the largest venues on the planet for a 3-hour epic of the greatest hits.

Spanning five continents, Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ began back on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and is set to conclude on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. By then, she will have performed a whopping 152 times.

During this huge period of hype for the 34-year-old, fans have spent big on everything from the tickets themselves, to airfare, hotels, restaurants, merchandise and, of course, friendship bracelets.

How much money will Taylor Swift make from ‘The Eras Tour’?

But what about Taylor? OK, don’t worry, we’re here now. Forbes reports that at each stop on ‘The Eras Tour’, “Swift is personally earning between $10 million and $13 million”. That’s every night.

As far as the whole tour goes, Peter Cohan, an associate professor of management at Babson College, was quoted by The Washington Post saying that Swift stands to make as much as $4.1 billion from her work.

The report adds that the number is based on her “taking roughly 85 percent of her tour’s revenue”, with average ticket prices sitting somewhere around $456.

How much does ‘The Eras Tour’ generate for each city?

The New York Times reported that the tour could generate up to $4.6 billion in North America alone “from spending on tickets, merchandise and travel”. A report from Forbes says that “Morgan Stanley estimates that Swift and Beyoncé have contributed $5.4 billion to the U.S. economy in total spending”.

“The [Eras Tour] was a shot in the arm to a part of the regional economy that’s really been lagging,” Mike Kahoe, chief economist for the California center, told The Washington Post. “It brought some much-needed dollars to the tourism industry.”

However, some have exercised caution and even concern over the prices inflating for ‘The Eras Tour’, with hotel and transport bookings shooting up the world over due to ‘Swiftie’ fever. The Times notes that “the demand that the Eras Tour creates for hotel rooms and flights across Europe could push up prices that feed into each country’s inflation rate”.

“Last month, Portugal’s inflation rate accelerated, in part because of a jump in hotel prices in Lisbon “resulting from a major cultural event,” the country’s statistics office said. Ms. Swift performed in Lisbon on May 24 and 25″, it added.