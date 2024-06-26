How Much Money Does He Make

Have you ever wondered about the net worth accumulated by the popular comedian Sal Vulcano, famous for his role in Impractical Jokers, throughout his career? Recently, Sal Vulcano has been trending online due to his announcement on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend about his secret marriage to his girlfriend. He also shared that they are now proud parents to a baby girl. As we celebrate his marital happiness, let’s explore Sal Vulcano’s current net worth.

What is Sal Vulcano’s net worth in 2024?

Sal Vulcano has an estimated net worth of about $7 million in 2024.

The celebrated improvisational comedian is best known for his work in the beloved hidden camera comedy and reality show Impractical Jokers. He is also an avid producer and has hosted several podcasts with fellow comedians.

Sal Vulcano’s earnings explained — how do they make money?

Sal Vulcano’s primary source of income is his long-spanning career in the stand-up comedy industry, where he has established himself as a major player in recent years. He has also starred in several comedy shows and dramas. Below, we have highlighted some key milestones in his career that have contributed to his current net worth.

Impractical Jokers

Since 2011, Sal Vulcano has been a beloved cast member of the popular improv comedy reality show Impractical Jokers. The show aired on TruTV from December 15, 2011, and is one of the most-watched series on the network. Joining Vulcano in the series are his group members from the comedy troupe The Tenderloins.

Producer

Vulcano has dipped his foot into the production business on several occasions, most notably on Impractical Jokers, as well as the 2020 film Impractical Jokers: The Movie. Furthermore, he hosts several podcasts such as What Say You? and Hey Babe!, alongside fellow comedians and friends Chris Distefano and The Tenderloins castmate Brian Quinn.

Acting

Vulcano has demonstrated his acting chops in a number of comedy movies and dramas. These include an episode in the police procedural drama Bones, the 2017 sci-fi series 12 Monkeys, and the 2022 dark comedy Clerks 3.