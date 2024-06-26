How Much Money Does He Make?

Alki David‘s net worth in 2024 has become a hot topic. While he was previously listed on the Sunday Times Rich List with a combined wealth, recent events cast doubt on that figure. Following a large sexual assault settlement in 2024, David himself claimed his financial resources had been depleted.

What is Alki David’s net worth in 2024?

Alki David has an estimated net worth of $2.92 billion in 2024.

Alki David is famous as a businessman and heir to the Leventis family fortune. The Leventis family has a long history in business, particularly within the Coca-Cola bottling industry. David has also dabbled in the film industry, both as an actor and through his company, FilmOn.

Alki David’s earnings explained — how does he make money?

Alki David’s wealth primarily stems from inheritance from his Cypriot family, who are heirs to a fortune built on the Coca-Cola bottling business. His forays into business and acting ventures likely contribute to his overall net worth but to a lesser extent compared to the inheritance.

The heir of Coca-Cola

The Leventis family owns and operates Coca-Cola bottling franchises in various regions around the world. These franchises purchase Coca-Cola syrup concentrate from The Coca-Cola Company, bottle it, and then distribute it to retailers and consumers. The franchises’ profits come from the difference between the price they pay for the concentrate and the price they sell the finished product for.

FilmOn

FilmOn offers free access to a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content, supported by advertisements displayed during playback. The amount of revenue earned depends on factors like the number of viewers, demographics, and the type of ads displayed.

9021go.com

9021go.com functions similarly to other home shopping platforms. They also partner with merchants to sell products on the website. When a sale occurs, 9021go.com will earn a commission on the sale price from the merchant.

BattleCam.com

To access BattleCam.com’s content, users would likely need to go through an age verification process to confirm they are above 18 (or the legal age in their jurisdiction). Subscription fees are the primary source of income. Users would likely pay a recurring monthly or annual fee to access the content.