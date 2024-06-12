How Much Money Do They Make?

Twitch streamer and YouTube personality Kai Cenat’s net worth in 2024 is the subject of much debate, given the 22-year-old’s rising popularity and continued success on the video-sharing platforms. As such, many are wondering how much money how much money he makes and how he earns it.

What is Kai Cenat’s net worth in 2024?

Kai Cenat’s net worth is estimated at $13 million in 2024.

Kai is famous for his streams and videos on Twitch. On Twitch, he’s racked up over 160,000 subscribers at the time of this writing, many of them paying a subscription fee. On YouTube, he has nearly 8 million subscribers. He’s also infrequently released music, with his most popular track — 2022’s Bustdown Rollie Avalanche — receiving over 72 million listens on Spotify.

Kai Cenat’s earnings explained — how do they make money?

Kai Cenat’s primary sources of income are from Twitch and YouTube, with him also acquiring some money from the multiple singles he’s released on Spotify.

Twitch

Twitch is likely Kai’s primary source of income. He’s the most-subscribed streamer on the platform, with over 60,000 paid subscribers to his channel, each paying at least $4.99 per month. He’s estimated to earn around $3 million from the platform per year, excluding endorsements and sponsorships, which would also account for millions of dollars.

YouTube

YouTube is Kai’s secondary source of income, with him achieving roughly 15 million video views per month on the platform. This is estimated to bring his yearly earnings to around an estimated $1 million, though numbers on the platform can widely differ based upon engagement rates and ad views. This also excludes any sponsorships Kai has held on the platform.

Music

Kai has also dabbled in music, with 2022 being his biggest year on the platform. He has also collaborated with other internet personalities, such as his joint single ‘Dogs’ with fellow Twitch streamer iShowSpeed in 2023, which racked up 4 million listens.