How Much Money Do They Make Camila Cabello

Pop star Camila Cabello has recently released her fourth studio album C,XOXO, which is now available for streaming. Given her immense success in recent years, Cabello’s net worth is the subject of much speculation. Fans are thus curious to know all about her sources of income and how much the singer is worth as of this year.

What is Camila Cabello’s net worth in 2024?

Camila Cabello has an estimated net worth of $18 Million in 2024.

Camila Cabello began her career as a singer in the popular girl group Fifth Harmony, after auditioning for The X Factor. Simon Cowell formed the group after the members were eliminated at the “bootcamp” round of the show. Releasing global hits like “Worth It” and “Work from Home”, the pop girl group quickly became one of the best-selling girl groups ever. After departing from the band, Cabello’s solo career took off with releases such as “Havana”, and “Señorita”. As of today, the singer is a global favorite and has established herself to be a force to be reckoned with in the music industry earning several accolades and also nominations for several Grammy Awards.

Camila Cabello’s earnings explained — how do they make money?

Listed below are Cabello’s primary sources of income, which include her singing/songwriting career, and brand endorsements.

Singing

Over her illustrious career spanning over a decade, Cabello has contributed to some of the biggest hits of each year. She has released four studio albums with 29 singles and one extended play (EP). Her singles “Shameless”, “My Oh My”, “Señorita”, and more have all made their way to the top of the charts. She has sold a total of 38.5 million albums and singles in the United States.

While still a part of Fifth Harmony, she contributed to their first two studio albums Reflection and 7/27. As a member of the band, Cabello’s vocals were featured in hits like “Worth It”, “Work from Home” and “Sledgehammer”.

Concerts and tours

Cabello announced her Never Be the Same Tour on February 14, 2018, for her debut solo self-titled album “Camila”. The tour went on from April 9, 2018, to March 5, 2019, featuring a total of 40 shows. The 7 legs of the tour began in Vancouver, Canada, and ended in Houston, Texas.

Brand endorsements

Camila Cabello has been associated with many well-known brands over the years. She has appeared in the ad campaigns of corporate giants like L’Oreal Paris, Skechers, and Guess.

Besides the above-mentioned sources of income, Camila Cabello has also dabbled in a bit of acting, starring as the titular protagonist in the 2021 musical film Cinderella alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Additionally, she had also voiced the character of Viva in the 2022 animated movie Trolls Band Together. Her most recent acting venture is playing the role of Naya in the 2024 biopic Rob Peace.