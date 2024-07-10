How Much Money Do She Make?

While she is celebrated for her iconic television roles, Susan Lucci’s net worth in 2024 reveals that she is equally an entrepreneur. Recognized for her long-standing television career and successful business ventures, Lucci’s financial standing highlights her varied talents and entrepreneurial spirit. Fans are now eager to understand Susan Lucci’s financial status this year.

Let’s examine her current earnings and the sources of her wealth.

What is Susan Lucci’s net worth in 2024?

Lucci has an estimated net worth of $80 million in 2024.

Best known for her iconic role as Erica Kane on the long-running soap opera All My Children, Susan Lucci has garnered immense fame and wealth over the decades. Recently, she has been trending due to a health update and her openness about considering dating again after the passing of her husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber.

Susan Lucci’s earnings explained — how does she make money?

Lucci’s net worth comprises her acting roles, hosting stints, entrepreneurial ventures, and more. Additionally, her investments and endorsements have significantly bolstered her financial standing.

Acting

Susan Lucci’s primary source of income has been her illustrious acting career. She starred in All My Children from 1970 until its conclusion in 2011, earning a reported $1 million per year at the peak of her career. Her consistent performances and the show’s success contributed significantly to her wealth.

Hosting

In addition to acting, Lucci has hosted various television shows and made numerous guest appearances, further boosting her income. Her charisma and popularity have made her a sought-after host for several specials and events.

The Susan Lucci Collection

Lucci’s entrepreneurial endeavors have also contributed to her substantial net worth. She launched The Susan Lucci Collection, which includes a range of hair care products, perfumes, lingerie, and skincare items. This business venture has been successful, adding a considerable amount to her earnings.

Other Ventures

Apart from her primary sources of income, Lucci has also ventured into writing, releasing her autobiography All My Life in 2011, which became a bestseller. This not only added to her earnings but also solidified her status as a multifaceted celebrity.