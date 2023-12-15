How much money do rodeo cowboys make? Who is the richest?

The sport of Rodeo is hugely popular in the United States and with good reason as fans bear witness to cowboys displaying their dazzling skills in roping and riding cattle and horses. With that in mind, we’re taking a look at how much these guys and gals make. After all, it’s not a job for the faint of heart.

What is a Rodeo Cowboy?

Rooted in and derived from the working skills of the American cowboy during the 19th century, the Rodeo Cowboy is as much a cattle herder as he is a performer. Indeed, as much as it might surprise you, Rodeo Cowboys are tasked with caring for the animals that they take on in the Rodeos that we enjoy. Quite frankly, more of their time is spent maintaining the cattle and horses, before we get to witness these men riding and catching them. Consider for a moment that in some cases a bull can weigh as much as 1200 pounds, which is to say the same as a small car. What that means is that you’ve got to have a different kind of mentality to get in the ring with one, far less try to ride it.

So, how much are Rodeo Cowboys paid?

The first thing one needs to factor in is that salaries for Rodeo Cowboys essentially depend on five factors: time commitment, the stature of the event, type of event, state in which the event is hosted, and the level of skill. With this criteria in mind, one can imagine that the more a cowboy competes, and the better they perform, the more they can pocket. That said, it’s not exactly a profession from which one can make enough to live, unless of course, one can be versatile i.e., able to compete in varying events. Consider for a moment that as an amateur, Rodeo Cowboys are looking at roughly $10,000 – $15,000 a year.

When it comes to the base salary of the professionals, the average Rodeo Cowboy earns between $30,000 and $49,000. It’s important to note, however, that this figure can vary widely depending on the state in which one is performing. If you’re wondering, it’s New York which offers the biggest payday to Rodeo Cowboys with an average annual salary of $49,000, while North Carolina is on the bottom end at around $30,000. The national average salary for a professional Rodeo Cowboy stands at approximately $42,000. It’s important to note, however, that due to the aforementioned factors it’s difficult to arrive at a firm figure.

Who is the richest Rodeo Cowboy?

That would be Trevor Brazile. Born on November 16th, 1976 in Amarillo, Texas, Brazile was introduced to the world of rodeo at a young age by his parents. Indeed, his father was a professional Rodeo Cowboy and even his mother had competed in events. Understandably, it was simply a matter of following in their footsteps. Fast forward to the present and we find a Rodeo Cowboy who now holds the record for the most Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world championship titles, with a staggering 26 championships under his belt. If that wasn’t enough the Hall of Fame inductee is also a 14-time all-around cowboy world champion, surpassing the previous record of 7 titles held by another heavyweight of the sport, Ty Murray.

Of course, you can probably already guess that with that kind of success in Rodeo, Brazile has earned quite a bit for himself over the course of his career which started in 1996. How much are we talking? Today, Brazile’s lifetime earnings stand at $7 million. Known as a versatile competitor who is as good at all forms of roping (tie-down, team, and steer), Brazile continues to be the bar by which most other Rodeo Cowboys are judged. Behind him on the list of high-earners is Clay O’Brien Cooper who has a little less than $4 million in career earnings. Where the women’s side of the sport is concerned, it’s Sherry Cervi who tops the list of earners with roughly $3 million in lifetime earnings.