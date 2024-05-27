How Much Money Do Blue Angels Pilots Make?

Summary Blue Angels pilot salaries differ by rank and experience.

The pilots also receive a monthly “Aviation Career Incentive Pay.”

Amazon Prime Video’s The Blue Angels documents Blue Angels pilots, rookies and veterans, as they train for and participate in air shows, and after watching, one might wonder how much these highly-skilled demonstration pilots make. The Blue Angels is an elite flight squadron consisting of six Navy and Marine Corps pilots who spend years training to perfect aerial artistry. Meanwhile, the 2024 documentary shines a light on these men and women and allows the audience a sneak peek behind the scenes of their lives.

The Blue Angels

The Blue Angels producer Glen Powell, who has been a fan of the Blue Angels since he was a kid, became connected to the documentary after starring as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick (which the actor got his pilot’s license for). He helped recruit J.J. Abrams as another producer, and after enduring setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie finally hit the ground running and premiered in May 2024. Although The Blue Angels‘ true story leaves out the demonstration pilots’ salaries, they are quite impressive, which is deserved, given the years-long physical and mental stress they endure.





Blue Angels Pilot Salaries Differ By Rank & Time In Service

According to How Much?, the salaries of the six Blue Angels pilots vary depending on their rank and experience in the Navy or Marine Corps (and they don’t get any bonus pay for belonging to the elite team). For example, the base salary for a lieutenant is around $4,850 to $7,700 per month, while a lieutenant commander’s is $5,516 to $8,700 and a commander’s is $6,393 to $9,000. However, the pilots also earn an “Aviation Career Incentive Pay,” which accounts for their time in service and is usually around $700 to $1,000 per month.

The pilots’ salaries come from their ranks in the Navy or Marine Corps and aren’t dependent on how many air shows they do or their Blue Angels title.





Additionally, all six demonstration pilots get an allowance for housing and food. So, if one is a lieutenant in the Blue Angels, they will likely earn around $68,400 to $102,600 every year; a lieutenant commander would make anywhere from $76,400 to $114,600; and a commander’s yearly salary would be somewhere between $87,000 and $118,200. However, other sources claim that the pilots make around $130,000 per year (and some say $150,000), but the Blue Angels documentary movie unfortunately didn’t clarify which is true.

Do Blue Angels Pilots Get Paid For Each Air Show?

Blue Angels Pilots Are Known For Their Air Shows





As seen in The Blue Angels on Amazon Prime Video, the demonstration pilots undergo extensive training to perform in air shows. Despite what one might think, they are not paid for each air show they participate in. As mentioned above, the pilots’ salaries come from their ranks in the Navy or Marine Corps and aren’t dependent on how many air shows they do or their Blue Angels title. Nevertheless, based on their average reported salaries, the pilots, as seen in The Blue Angels, are seemingly well compensated for their time and effort.

