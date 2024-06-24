How Much Money Did He Make

Many fans are interested to know more about Julio Foolio’s estimated net worth in the wake of his death. As the impact of his music career is discussed in the public sphere, many of his fans have also become curious about the extent of Julio Foolio’s wealth and how much money he made in 2024. Here’s everything fans need to know about his earnings.

What is Julio Foolio’s net worth in 2024?

Julio Foolio has an estimated net worth of approximately $1 million in 2024.

Julio Foolio, also known as Charles Jones, was an American rapper associated with the state of Florida. He made his debut in 2015 with the popular single “Coming Up.” He is popularly known for making raw rap songs and diss tracks referencing harsh street life and true events. Throughout his career, he consistently released popular music videos and garnered media attention.

Julio Foolio’s earnings explained — how did he make money?

Julio Foolio reached an estimated net worth of $1 million with his earnings through music videos and music releases.

Music Videos

Foolio’s music videos. were posted on his YouTube channel. Currently, the channel has over 650,000 subscribers and has amassed over 241 million views. Foolio’s massive hit songs like “Get Back/Recovery” and “Stranded and Abandoned” have generated over 1 million views each. Given the substantial amount of viewership on the channel, his music videos contribute considerably to his net worth.

Music Releases

Aside from his music videos, Foolio also released his music tracks on platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music. His many hit tracks including “Feel It” and “Crooks” have gained widespread popularity on these music services, receiving millions of streams.