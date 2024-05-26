May 27, 2024
How Much Money Did Drake Make with Kolkata Knight Riders Bet in IPL 2024 Final?


Grammy-winning rapper Drake’s gamble on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024 final paid off handsomely. Drake, known for his high-stakes bets, had placed a USD 250,000 wager on KKR to win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR emerged victorious in the final, netting Drake a potential payout of around USD 425,000 (approximately Rs 3.73 crore). This marks Drake’s first foray into cricket betting, adding another sport to his repertoire that already includes basketball, American football, and rugby.

The news of Drake’s bet, shared on his Instagram story alongside the caption “I am going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet, Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo” (KKR’s team slogan), further fueled the excitement surrounding the high-stakes final.

Drake, a brand ambassador for the cryptocurrency casino Stake.com, is known for his high-stakes wagers in the entertainment world. While his sports betting history has been mixed, with a notable USD 2 million loss in a UFC fight in 2022, recent wins seem to be turning the tide in his favor.



