How Much Money Can You Make Driving for Grubhub?

Working as a delivery driver for a company like Grubhub can be a great side hustle with few special skills or equipment required. If you know how to drive, have access to a vehicle, and have a smartphone, it could be an option for you.

But before you dive in, you probably want an idea of how much you could make. Like most side hustles, that depends on when, where, and how often you work. But here’s what we know about Grubhub driver pay.

How Grubhub pays its drivers

Grubhub drivers can receive up to four sources of pay:

Delivery driver pay: This is the base pay drivers can see when accepting offers. It varies depending on mileage, delivery type, time spent delivering, and your local area.

This is the base pay drivers can see when accepting offers. It varies depending on mileage, delivery type, time spent delivering, and your local area. Tips: Customers can tip their Grubhub drivers at any point. Grubhub drivers keep 100% of the tips they earn.

Customers can tip their Grubhub drivers at any point. Grubhub drivers keep 100% of the tips they earn. Missions and special offers: Grubhub sometimes offers drivers the opportunity to earn extra cash by completing missions. This might involve completing a certain number of deliveries within a specified time period.

Grubhub sometimes offers drivers the opportunity to earn extra cash by completing missions. This might involve completing a certain number of deliveries within a specified time period. Grubhub contribution: Drivers who commit to scheduling blocks and meet certain offer commitment rate criteria could receive an additional bonus from Grubhub.

Drivers can work as much or as little as they want. Grubhub pays drivers with a direct deposit to their bank account every Thursday. Drivers can also opt for an instant cash out. This is free for Chase Bank customers or $0.50 if you use a different bank.

Because of all the factors at play, it can be difficult to determine exactly how much you’ll make from Grubhub. The average driver in the U.S. makes about $17 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter. But this varies quite a bit by state. Florida residents only earn about $11.79 per hour on average, while Alaska residents bring home $18.70 per hour. Other states fall somewhere in between.

Maximizing your profits

Here are a few ways Grubhub drivers can take home even more cash:

Choose the right time and place: Start in an area with several popular restaurants and plan to work around mealtimes whenever possible.

Start in an area with several popular restaurants and plan to work around mealtimes whenever possible. Bundle orders: Try to find multiple orders you can pick up at several nearby restaurants. But be careful not to let this slow your delivery times too much.

Try to find multiple orders you can pick up at several nearby restaurants. But be careful not to let this slow your delivery times too much. Be prompt and professional: Courteous behavior and prompt delivery could make you more likely to earn tips from customers. It could also earn you access to higher delivery partner levels, which could lead to better pay and other perks.

Courteous behavior and prompt delivery could make you more likely to earn tips from customers. It could also earn you access to higher delivery partner levels, which could lead to better pay and other perks. Take on missions: When they’re available, try to fulfill missions to earn additional cash.

It might take some time to figure out what works best for you. Try driving a few different nights in various areas to see what kind of results you get. Then, use that information to further guide you on when and where you’d like to work in the future, so you can grow your savings account balance as quickly as possible.