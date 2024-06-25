How much money Americans have in 401(k)s at every income level

June 25, 2024
Americans’ workplace retirement account balances are growing — but they’re still lower than what people say they need to be on track for retirement, new data reveals.

The median account balance in the U.S. is now $35,286, according to Vanguard’s annual How America Saves report, which tracked the performance of 401(k)s and similar plans in 2023. That’s a jump of 29% compared to the previous year, due to a mix of market gains and ongoing contributions, the report notes.



