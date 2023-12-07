How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hedge fund lost its way

Despite his shrinking involvement in recent years, Sir Jacob’s links to SCM have often made the firm a lightning rod for criticism.

The prominent Eurosceptic previously defended Somerset’s decision in 2018 to launch two Dublin-registered investment funds in the wake of Brexit, which the company said were created to meet demand from international investors.

The limelight has not always been welcome, with Lord Johnson telling the Financial Times in 2019: “We are Somerset Capital, not Jacob Rees-Mogg Capital.”

Last year it was revealed that SCM held shares in Russian company Yandex, dubbed the Russian Google.

The move raised eyebrows as Sir Jacob was a Cabinet minister, at the time although SCM said the shares remained on its books because they were suspended to trade.

As for its finances, SCM has relied on the discrete world of institutional money rather than armchair investors.

This can prove to be both a blessing and a curse given the ruthlessness of institutional investors, especially if performance dips.

“You have to be very well managed and very professional for them to give you money,” says an industry source.

“Somerset was very well run because if you’re a pension fund you are not going to give it to people unless they meet all the criteria.”

However, despite its competence, Sir Jacob’s SCM will join the long list of fund managers to shut up shop.

The industry source says: “It’s just the nature of the industry, very good financial rewards in the boutique if you get it right.

“But sometimes businesses go backward. The number of firms that have disappeared over time for one reason or another is huge.”