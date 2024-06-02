How I Make Money On the Side Using Supplies From Dollar Tree

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

What’s more fun than buying items from the local Dollar Tree? Buying products you can turn around and flip for profit, of course! We’ve scoured Pinterest, Etsy, and many other sites to bring you some great ideas for making money with various items at Dollar Tree and similar discount stores.

1. Custom Baby Items

Dollar Tree has a diverse offering of baby and toddler items like clothing and other accessories. Customize items like onesies or baby towels with embroidery or iron-on graphics, then sell them to interested customers.

2. Party Packages

You probably can’t resell a lone red gift bag or balloon, but if you create a themed party package with coordinating colors, you can easily mark up some of the store’s least expensive items. Check out the solid color party supplies section to coordinate with the theme of your choice. Spruce up items with custom stickers and designs as needed.

3. Buy Books, DVDs, Blu-Rays and Board Games For Resale

Inventory varies by location and season, but there’s typically a steady supply of quirky and discontinued titles. Books, media, and games could fetch great prices on marketplaces like eBay, OfferUp or Amazon. Even if you can’t find something unique, there’s well-known and popular content to choose from as well.

4. Custom Dishes

Dollar Tree’s been steadily expanding its “black crafting surfaces” selection, which includes metal and plastic tumblers as well as stoneware mugs. These are great mediums for customizing your Cricut creations.

5. Wooden Crafts

This section reveals an exciting selection of wooden items you can customize for events like parties, weddings, baby showers and even general home decor. A few items that you can resell once you spruce them up include:

This is just a sampling, but you get the point. You can customize these items with paint, wood burning, stickers, beads and other creative crafting methods.

6. Jewelry

These are your mom’s friendship bracelets from the 80s! With Dollar Tree’s ever-expanding selection of jewels and beads, you can make and resell bracelets, necklaces and anklets.

7. Floral Arrangements

You will find a nice selection of artificial flowers and various vases, containers, embellishments, ribbons, tubing and decorative accent pieces. If you’re in the business of decorating or party planning, these items will come in handy and leave plenty of room for a generous mark-up.

8. Handmade Bookmarks

It sounds profoundly simple, but it’s a profitable niche on marketplaces like Etsy. You can snag some specialty card stock and use ornamental accents to create unique handmade bookmark designs.

9. Designer Candle Holders

With just a few embellishments — like glitter, ribbon or painted designs — you can turn plain glass votives into fancy candle holders. You can make these for special occasions and sell them as gifts.

10. Wall Art

With supplies like canvases, paint, paint brushes, adhesive letters and stickers, you could create original signs (or framed wall decor items) to resell at craft fairs as well as online.

11. Seasonal Wreaths

Take advantage of Dollar Tree’s burlap rolls, floral pieces, small 3-D sculptures and other decorative elements to create wreaths for every occasion: fall, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Fourth of July and beyond.

12. Custom Gift Baskets

You’ve seen these massive, themed creations every time Easter or Mother’s Day rolls around. Desperate last-minute shoppers often pay top dollar at the first sight of anyone selling these conveniently packaged gifts.

The assorted straw woven baskets section can help you construct gift packages containing everything from candy and food to perfumes, candles and toiletries. For the kids, you might include toys, coloring books and sweet treats. You can also create and resell care packages with these same baskets for college students or armed forces personnel away from home.

The Bottom Line

Making money with merchandise from Dollar Tree is possible if you’re willing to put in the time and effort. With some creativity and planning, you’ll be well-poised to use your crafting skills to turn budget-friendly items into profitable products.

