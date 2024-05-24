How Google (Alphabet) Makes Money: Advertising and Cloud

Alphabet is a collection of different businesses. Most know it as the parent company of Google, with its Class A (GOOGL) and its Class C (GOOG) shares. But the company also offers a variety of software and internet-related services and solutions, including web browsing and searching, cloud computing, streaming entertainment, mobile operating systems and applications, and more. Alphabet leverages its various platforms and services to generate a substantial portion of its revenue from advertising.

Alphabet’s Revenue Streams

One of the primary ways Alphabet generates revenue through advertising is through its Google Ads program. Whenever you use Google’s search engine, an algorithm generates a list of search results. The algorithm attempts to provide the most relevant search result for the query as well as related suggested pages from a Google Ads advertiser.

Google generates fees from advertisers when users engage with the ad in some way, such as by clicking on it or by simply seeing the ad. Advertisers pay Google to have their pages suggested to users and will attempt to outbid each other for the top spot on the search result list.

Alphabet also generates ad revenue from the Google AdSense program, which works similarly to Google Ads. But it differs in that it enables non-Google websites to incorporate Google display advertising on their pages. When a visitor clicks on a display advertisement on a member’s website, a portion of the revenue is paid to the site owner while Google keeps part of the fee.

Alphabet competes with companies that provide online platforms for connecting people with information and relevant advertising, digital content and application platforms, enterprise cloud services, and more.

Alphabet’s Financials

Alphabet reported revenue of $282.84 billion for the 2022 fiscal year (FY) ending Dec. 31, 2022. That’s a 10% increase from the $257.64 that the company reported the previous year. Operating income came in at $74.84 billion compared to $78.71 billion in 2021. Net income dropped between 2022 and 2021 to $59.97 billion from $76,03 billion.

The company reported the following for each reportable segment for the 2022 fiscal year: