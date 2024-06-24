June 24, 2024
How Fintech Is Impacting Money Management in 2024


Fintech is an amalgamation of the words “financial” and “technology.” The term refers to the rapidly growing number of tech-powered tools and applications that help you manage your money.

This can be as simple as an online banking portal and as complex as a cryptocurrency exchange. The critical element that makes fintech so important to 21st-century consumers is that it makes financial services faster, more accessible and easier to understand.