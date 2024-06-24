How Fintech Is Impacting Money Management in 2024
Fintech is an amalgamation of the words “financial” and “technology.” The term refers to the rapidly growing number of tech-powered tools and applications that help you manage your money.
This can be as simple as an online banking portal and as complex as a cryptocurrency exchange. The critical element that makes fintech so important to 21st-century consumers is that it makes financial services faster, more accessible and easier to understand.
The rise of fintech: Why has fintech exploded in recent years?
How fintech makes finance easier and more accessible
Understanding the benefits of fintech
Using fintech to master your money in 2024
The information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice. You should consult with a licensed professional for advice concerning your specific situation.