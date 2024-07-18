How did Vegas Matt make his money: Everything you should know

Vegas Matt is a household name in the “glittering” world of high-stakes gambling and audacious bets. Known for turning outrageous wagers into multi-million dollar paydays, Vegas Matt has become a living legend in the annals of betting lore. His rise from an average betting enthusiast to a millionaire is a tale that intertwines intuition, strategy, and an almost preternatural sense for predicting game outcomes. But how did Vegas Matt make his money?

High-stake gambler Vegas Matt. Photo: @itsvegasmatt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Matt rose from obscurity to become popular in the competitive USA betting industry. Today, people are fascinated by his story and eager to uncover the secrets behind his impressive net worth and wealth.

Vegas Matt profile summary

Full name Stephen Matt Morrow Nickname Vegas Matt Gender Male Date of birth October 4, 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ordina, California, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Spouse KC Vanlue-Morrow Children 2 High school Miramonte High School University University of California, Santa Barbra Major Business economic Profession Professional gambler, social media influencer Net worth $42 million

Who is Vegas Matt?

Stephen Matt Morrow, famous as Vegas Matt, was born on October 4, 1963, in Ordina, California. He attended Miramonte High School and then the University of California, Santa Barbra, where he obtained a degree in business economics in 1985. He is married to KC Vanlue-Morrow, and they have two children.

Las Vegas Matt’s net worth

According to CitiMuzik and Vegas Slots, Las Vegas Matt’s net worth is approximately $42 million.

How does Vegas Matt make all his money? His impressive net worth stems from his influential role in gambling, particularly his YouTube channel, where he shares strategies to win big money in Las Vegas.

Matt Vegas’ biggest wins

Where did Vegas Matt get his money? Matt Vegas is a renowned gambler who has won massive amounts in blackjack, baccarat, and poker.

In 2005, he won $1.5 million at the World Series of Poker and an additional $500,000 in a blackjack competition. His winning streak continued in 2010 when he won $750,000 at the Baccarat Championship. Most recently, in 2023, he took home $130,000 from the Regal Riches slot.

What does Vegas Matt do for a living?

Vegas Matt quick five facts. Photo: @itsvegasmatt

Source: Getty Images

What does Vegas Matt do for work? Besides gambling, he offers gambling advice on his YouTube channel, Vegas Matt, which has over 640K subscribers. Gamblers visit the channel for tips, reviews, and punchlines on hostels, restaurants, and table games.

Vegas Matt collaborates with various brands through endorsements, ambassadorship, and collaborative projects. He is currently partnered with industry giants like Virgin Cruise Lines and FanDuel. In addition, he has a website on which he sells merchandise, including shirts, T-shirts, hoodies, caps, and more.

Before entrepreneurship, in his 20s, he worked in Hollywood, producing direct-to-video horror movies.

How much does Vegas Matt make on YouTube?

Professional gambler and advisor Vegas Matt. Photo: Vegas Matt

Source: Youtube

According to VidIQ, Vegas Matt’s YouTube channel, with over 640K subscribers, earns him an estimated $55.2K—$165.5K monthly.

FAQs about Vegas Matt

Is Ej Vegas Matt’s son? Yes, Ej Vegas is Matt’s son. They are taking over the gaming world by producing high-quality, informative gambling content. How do Vegas hosts make money? Casino hosts are paid a competitive salary plus possible bonuses and occasional tips from their guests. How much does Vegas make per night? The top casinos on the Las Vegas Strip are among the most profitable globally, generating daily revenues of between $1 million and $10 million. Who owns most of Vegas? Vici, a New York-based company, is the largest property owner in Las Vegas’ iconic casino area, holding ownership of major hotel-casinos such as Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Venetian, The Mirage, and several others along Las Vegas Boulevard. How do casinos make so much money? How Do Casinos Make Their Money? A significant portion of casino profits result from the accrual of all the losses from casino patrons each year. How do casinos pay winners? Casinos usually pay out winnings under $25,000 in cash or by check. They may offer a lump sum or an annuity payment for larger amounts. However, some casinos do not provide an option for how you receive your winnings.

Final word

Lately, gambling enthusiasts have been asking, “How did Vegas Matt make his money?” Well, Matt Vegas has made some of his money from gambling. He has a YouTube channel where he offers gambling advice and tips. In addition, he has partnered with several brands, including Virgin Cruise Lines and FanDuel.

