Billionaire businessman Mark Davis is the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA.

The Raiders were primarily owned by Davis’s father, Al Davis, from 1972 until he died in 2011. Following Al’s passing, Mark and his mother Carol acquired ownership of the NFL team, with Mark assuming leadership of the group as its operations manager.

After earning his degree from California State University, Mark Davis worked in the team’s Image shops department, helping to build the team’s retail market before he took over the Raiders from Al. Along with his duties in the equipment division, he was the driving force behind the invention of the muff-type hand warmers that NFL players use in cold weather in 1986.

Early in his tenure with the Raiders, Davis demonstrated his skill in player relations. In 1980, he acted as Cliff Branch’s agent for the Raiders, assisting him in securing a historic contract that featured a lifetime annuity.

For Davis, inheriting the team marked a sea change in his path to becoming a billionaire. He was the one who oversaw the Raiders’ relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas in his capacity as controlling general partner and majority owner.

Through his father’s business, A. D. Football, Inc., Mark and Carol have owned a 47 percent stake in the team since he inherited it. This arrangement was made to allow them to have complete controlling interest without having to own more than 50% of the team.

What is Mark Davis’ net worth in 2023?

Forbes estimates that Mark Davis has a net worth of $2.3 billion in December 2023. This is not shocking at all because Davis came from a wealthy family and inherited numerous assets from his late father, Al Davis.

When Forbes rated the 2023 NFL franchises, Mark Davis’s Las Vegas Raiders were valued at $6.2 billion. Among the 32 teams in the league, that figure is the sixth-highest. The only teams currently valued higher than the Raiders are the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears.

In addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, Davis is also the owner of the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team that he bought from MGM Resorts International in January 2021. The Aces won the 2022 WNBA Finals while he was the team’s owner, giving Mark Davis his first pro sports title as well as the first pro sports title for Las Vegas.



