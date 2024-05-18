How college graduates can save money for the future

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Paying college tuition and saving money before nailing that first post-college job can be stressful within itself.

Justin Leland with Moneywise Wealth Management joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some tips on how recent college graduates can save the most money as they begin their careers.

According to Leland, if students decide to live at home in Kern they can save some significant cash. “Kern County has done great things with dual enrollment with high schools and that pathway to graduation…you can conceivably graduate from Cal State Bakersfield for less than $20,000.”

For more money-saving tips and ideas, watch the full interview in the video player.