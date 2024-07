With water bills set to rocket over the next five years customers may be looking to tighten their belts.

Prices are set to go up by about £130, so BBC Wales’ money editor, Felicity Evans, has given her top tips for cutting bills.

She suggested checking to see if you can move onto a social tariff, getting a water meter and flushing the loo less often.

“If it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown, flush it down,” she said.