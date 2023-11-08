How can we be sure that post retirement our bucket strategy will work!
Regular readers may be aware that we occasionally publish articles on rolling SIP returns and point out there is no point in expecting a certain return from an equity or debt mutual fund. Instead, we should focus on our target corpus and manage our portfolio accordingly.
Many readers get perturbed by this reality and ask, “If that is the case, how can we be sure our investment choices and strategy are correct?”. No one can offer guarantees, but at freefincal, we have enough backtested support to draw up a plan with more than a reasonable chance of success no matter the market conditions (aka sequence of returns risk).
As shown before – How to reduce risk in an investment portfolio, no matter what the sequence of returns is (which is the reason for the return variations), one can, with a clear asset allocation plan and stepwise reduction of equity can, help us reach a target corpus.
So the solution is to replace target return (= expectation) with a target corpus. This is possible only when we are clear about the purpose of the investment. You can use the Freefincal Robo Advisory Tool and create a concise plan for each goal. You can sign up for lectures on goal-based portfolio management to plan your asset allocation strategy.
So just because we cannot expect any set return from equity does not mean everything is uncertain. We can control the asset allocation – vary it within the confines of what we can invest in getting as close as possible to the target corpus. This has significantly higher odds of success than running a SIP only on industry propaganda and hope.
The above will do if you have a target corpus to invest in and look forward to. What about after retirement, when we are supposed to have a target corpus in place?
A reader says, “I agree with you we should focus on target corpus as against target return. How can we be sure that post-retirement, our bucket strategy will help us to sustain the corpus in our retirement period with an assumed return of different asset classes and beat inflation? Now don’t tell me, “We do not know” – that’s even scarier than retirement planning”
No, I am not going to say, “We don’t know”. There are no guarantees, but again we can do enough to ensure we have more than a reasonable chance of success. Those odds are higher than what we get normally in life career choices or relationships!
The question assumes a person about to retire or has retired has a bucket strategy. This means the person has a sizeable corpus to work with, or as is the case with most members of the community – they have enough time (10Y or more) to retire to accumulate a sizeable corpus.
A retirement bucket strategy refers to the way in which a retiree invests her corpus in different investments and tries to generate inflation-protected income. The illustrations mentioned above are: I am 30 and wish to retire by 50; how should I plan my investments? And How to draw one lakh monthly income from a retirement corpus.
Our robo advisory tool imposes stringent conditions on when bucketing is allowed: (1) The retiree must have enough corpus to generate inflation-protected income from 100% safe investments for the first 15 years of retirement. (2) the rest of the corpus should be high enough to invest for 15 years and beat inflation.
How does this help?
- It helps us emotionally handle sequences of returns risk better. That is, any large crash or a poor run of returns from equity at the start of retirement can hamper our ability to beat inflation.
- As a retiree, I need peace of mind. I need to know that come rain or shine. I can fight inflation for X number of years after retirement. The income bucket essentially guarantees this for the first 15 years. We believe 15 years is more than enough to handle poor equity market returns. And typically, only 20-40% equity allocation is recommended for most retirees. So this is a huge safety cushion.
- During these 15 years, the rest of the corpus grows. Most of it is in debt and 20% to 40% in equity, depending on the profile of the retiree. This allows us to reasonably combat poor equity sequences of returns (poor returns after five years, seven years etc.) in the remaining buckets. Also, the low-risk bucket will be least affected by equity as it has the least exposure, and the other buckets will have additional time to grow (another 7-10 years for the medium bucket and 14-20 years for the high-risk bucket).
- Yes, these are arbitrary mental subdivisions, but once I make them, I can face market downturns and crashes with much better ease. And I can even afford not to worry about bucket management – shifting funds from one bucket to another is, in principle, unnecessary.
- However, some management will make us sleep better. For example, the retiree can ensure at any point in retirement than 15 years of income (inflation-indexed) is always in safe income assets.
- One can further strengthen the plan with any income from pension, rent etc., which also forms what is known as an income floor, further cementing our peace of mind. See: Creating the “ideal” retirement plan with income flooring!
- If you want a plan almost as good as a guarantee, consider annuity laddering, where additional pension streams are added each decade. See: Use this annuity ladder calculator to plan retirement with multiple pension streams.
Naturally, the more safeguards you add, the higher the corpus. This should not be a problem for those with time on their side. This is a withdrawal rate comparison of strategies: I plan to retire in 25 years; what should be my safe withdrawal rate?
What if I am about to retire, and my corpus is not too high? Market-linked options then become quite limited. See: My withdrawal rate is 5% -what are my post-retirement investment options? And Benefits for Senior Citizens Proposed in Budget 2023
The moral in all this is to make hay when the sun shines. Start planning for your retirement today. The more time you have, the better your chances of success. So just because returns from the market are uncertain does not mean it is all gloom and doom. Proper planning is the key.
Do share this article with your friends using the buttons below.
🔥Enjoy massive discounts on our courses, robo-advisory tool and exclusive investor circle! 🔥& join our community of 5000+ users!
Use our Robo-advisory Tool for a start-to-finish financial plan! ⇐ More than 1,000 investors and advisors use this!
New Tool! => Track your mutual funds and stock investments with this Google Sheet!
Podcast: Let’s Get RICH With PATTU! Every single Indian CAN grow their wealth!
You can watch podcast episodes on the OfSpin Media Friends YouTube Channel.
- Do you have a comment about the above article? Reach out to us on Twitter: @freefincal or @pattufreefincal
- Have a question? Subscribe to our newsletter with the form below.
- Hit ‘reply’ to any email from us! We do not offer personalized investment advice. We can write a detailed article without mentioning your name if you have a generic question.
Join over 32,000 readers and get free money management solutions delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to get posts via email!
Explore the site! Search among our 2000+ articles for information and insight!
About The Author
Dr. M. Pattabiraman(PhD) is the founder, managing editor and primary author of freefincal. He is an associate professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He has over ten years of experience publishing news analysis, research and financial product development. Connect with him via Twitter, Linkedin, or YouTube. Pattabiraman has co-authored three print books: (1) You can be rich too with goal-based investing (CNBC TV18) for DIY investors. (2) Gamechanger for young earners. (3) Chinchu Gets a Superpower! for kids. He has also written seven other free e-books on various money management topics. He is a patron and co-founder of “Fee-only India,” an organisation promoting unbiased, commission-free investment advice.
Our flagship course! Learn to manage your portfolio like a pro to achieve your goals regardless of market conditions! ⇐ More than 3,000 investors and advisors are part of our exclusive community! Get clarity on how to plan for your goals and achieve the necessary corpus no matter what the market condition is!! Watch the first lecture for free! One-time payment! No recurring fees! Life-long access to videos! Reduce fear, uncertainty and doubt while investing! Learn how to plan for your goals before and after retirement with confidence.
Our new course! Increase your income by getting people to pay for your skills! ⇐ More than 700 salaried employees, entrepreneurs and financial advisors are part of our exclusive community! Learn how to get people to pay for your skills! Whether you are a professional or small business owner who wants more clients via online visibility or a salaried person wanting a side income or passive income, we will show you how to achieve this by showcasing your skills and building a community that trusts you and pays you! (watch 1st lecture for free). One-time payment! No recurring fees! Life-long access to videos!
Our new book for kids: “Chinchu gets a superpower!” is now available!
Most investor problems can be traced to a lack of informed decision-making. We have all made bad decisions and money mistakes when we started earning and spent years undoing these mistakes. Why should our children go through the same pain? What is this book about? As parents, what would it be if we had to groom one ability in our children that is key not only to money management and investing but to any aspect of life? My answer: Sound Decision Making. So in this book, we meet Chinchu, who is about to turn 10. What he wants for his birthday and how his parents plan for it and teach him several key ideas of decision-making and money management is the narrative. What readers say!
Must-read book even for adults! This is something that every parent should teach their kids right from their young age. The importance of money management and decision making based on their wants and needs. Very nicely written in simple terms. – Arun.
Buy the book: Chinchu gets a superpower for your child!
How to profit from content writing: Our new ebook is for those interested in getting side income via content writing. It is available at a 50% discount for Rs. 500 only!
Want to check if the market is overvalued or undervalued? Use our market valuation tool (it will work with any index!), or get the Tactical Buy/Sell timing tool!
We publish monthly mutual fund screeners and momentum, low-volatility stock screeners.
About freefincal & it’s content policy. Freefincal is a News Media Organization dedicated to providing original analysis, reports, reviews and insights on mutual funds, stocks, investing, retirement and personal finance developments. We do so without conflict of interest and bias. Follow us on Google News. Freefincal serves more than three million readers a year (5 million page views) with articles based only on factual information and detailed analysis by its authors. All statements made will be verified with credible and knowledgeable sources before publication. Freefincal does not publish paid articles, promotions, PR, satire or opinions without data. All opinions will be inferences backed by verifiable, reproducible evidence/data. Contact information: letters {at} freefincal {dot} com (sponsored posts or paid collaborations will not be entertained)
Connect with us on social media
Our publications
You Can Be Rich Too with Goal-Based Investing
Published by CNBC TV18, this book is meant to help you ask the right questions and seek the correct answers, and since it comes with nine online calculators, you can also create custom solutions for your lifestyle! Get it now.
Gamechanger: Forget Startups, Join Corporate & Still Live the Rich Life You Want This book is meant for young earners to get their basics right from day one! It will also help you travel to exotic places at a low cost! Get it or gift it to a young earner.
Your Ultimate Guide to Travel
This is an in-depth dive analysis into vacation planning, finding cheap flights, budget accommodation, what to do when travelling, and how travelling slowly is better financially and psychologically, with links to the web pages and hand-holding at every step. Get the pdf for Rs 300 (instant download)