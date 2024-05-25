How bookies manage to make money consistently

Do you know how much Ugandans had wagered in the half year leading to 2023? Over 2.1 trillion shillings. Is it just about the thrill of anticipating and winning or is it a way of escaping from the harsh claws of poverty? For people like Folton – the civil engineer who suddenly found himself UGX 486 Million richer – it was definitely a step out of hardship into a world of financial stability. Anyway, today we’ll be looking at how the Bookmarkers make money.

How do betting sites like Betpawa and 1xbet turn a profit? How are they “guaranteed” to make money even though people like Folton hit it big? The answer lies in these techniques that they use.

1. Setting Odds

Mathematically speaking, odds represent the probability of an event happening. 50/50 betting market such as whether the game will end in an even or odd final score, should have equal odds, right? Shouldn’t each outcome be at 2.00 odds since they’re equally possible? Simple as it may seem, the reality stretches a bit further.

Instead, for the UEFA champions League final 2024 Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, the odds were at 1.85 for both odd or even final scores.

That’s lower than 2.00, the actual fair odds, and here’s why: the difference is the betting site’s built-in profit margin, typically known as the house edge or overround.

2. They have Risk Management Strategies

In online betting, there’s a limit to how much any single play can wager (and win)

per bet. This is what we call the max win or max bet limit. These limits ensure that the betting sites don’t go bankrupt from one massive payout.

3. They move odds in their favor

Have you ever noticed that odds for the favorites, like Real Madrid in our case, gradually reduce as the kick off time draws near? That’s not because suddenly everyone thinks Real Madrid will win. Rather, it is because more bettors are placing their money on Madrid, so the betting sites reduce the odds to attract bets on Dortmund. This is their way of balancing the book and minimizing potential losses.

4. They gamble on welcome bonuses

As a way of attracting new clients, betting sites offer welcome bonuses to first-time users. You might think, “But isn’t that a loss for them?” It could be, but gambling sites are betting on you becoming a regular user. By offering that welcome bonus, they’re taking a calculated risk that you’ll keep coming back, make more bets, and end up giving them more money in the long run. In other words, you’re seen as an investment and they’re banking on a significant return.

5. They lay off bets

High rollers are the punters who stake huge amounts and can cause significant financial burdens when they win. Avoiding such scenarios, betting companies execute a strategy called laying off, by which they place a part of these huge bets with other bookmarkers. This effectively reduces their potential loss while still keeping a percentage of the bet for their profit.

To illustrate this, let’s say someone places an enormous bet on Dortmund. Rather than taking on the entirety of the risk themselves, the betting company may place part of that bet with another bookmarker. So, if Dortmund wins, it’s not just one company taking up all the possible losses. Instead, the risk – and the payout – gets shared among a few companies.