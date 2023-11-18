How banks are making bank on higher interest rates

Rising interest rates might have put households under stress but they have proved good news for banks.

BNZ, ANZ and Westpac all released their latest annual results this month, and showed an increase in net interest margin (NIM) – that’s the difference between the rate they lend money at and what they pay for it.

ANZ recorded a margin of 2.64%, up from 2.47% the year before. BNZ recorded 2.4%, up from 2.15% the year before. Westpac’s was 2.11%, up from 2%.

Reserve Bank data shows the average margin in the June quarter was 2.4%.

Claire Matthews, a banking expert at Massey University, said interest margins had risen because interest rates were higher. Home loan rates have risen from less than 3% for one-year terms through the Covid low to more than 7%.

“With the increase in interest rates, banks have increased the rates they charge on their lending, and they have also increased the rates they pay on term deposits and the difference between what they are charging and what they are paying has probably not changed much, although it may have widened a little,” she said.

“However, there is a portion of their deposits on which they are not paying interest, and the cost of those deposits don’t change so the lending done against those deposits generates more NIM, because effectively it is just income.”

David Cunningham, chief executive of Squirrel, and previously head of Co-op Bank, has highlighted these accounts as a significant issue in recent months.

“Transaction balances are generating $2 billion per annum more revenue than two years ago compared to the OCR, while savings accounts are generating $1.3b more. This is income that could move into householders’ pockets if they actively managed their savings. The average interest paid by banks on savings accounts is just 3.65%. Alongside transaction accounts, these are cash cows for banks.”

But he said home loan margins were also wider than they had been in a couple of years.

“These all add up to fatter margins for banks, which are evident in financial results. However, bank margins have peaked in this interest rate cycle, though they are trying to maintain these higher margins. “

Sam Stuibbs, founder of Simplicity, said the banks were using their “huge economies of scale” to benefit their shareholders rather than borrowers or depositors.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Higher interest rates have meant bigger margins for banks.

International data put New Zealand’s net interest margin at 92 of 136 countries in 2021 – but the bulk of those with higher interest margins were developing economies where banks were taking much more risk.

“Our bank margins are real outliers – about 20% higher than their parent companies in Australia and have been for as long as I’ve been looking at it now, at least 10 years. None of this is to do with macro factors. The banks control their margins and they choose to expand them to make money… they’re profit-driven organisations, that’s what they try to do.”

He said he was less concerned with the margin but the fact that it was at that level given how conservative the banks were. Most of their lending is in home loans, which is low risk.

“On a risk-adjusted basis the profit margins are very high. Those margins should be much lower in a properly competitive environment.”

Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen pointed to comments by the chief executive at Commonwealth Bank, the owner of ASB, who said he was not worried about losing market share if the bank did not compete hard for home loan borrowers.

“We continue to see upward pressure on interest rates, and if we look at our prior questions around what’s happening there to drive that, and look at the likes of short-term swap rates, they’re actually down, and US ten-year bond rates – long-term funding rates have pulled back but we’re still seeing those increases. I’m not sure there is as much competition out there as we might otherwise have thought.”

A spokesperson for ANZ said the main factors driving margins up were the rapid increases in the OCR, the customer deposit mix and the timing of funds moving from transactional accounts to term deposits.

“We’re also holding more capital; the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s new capital rules equate to an increase in minimum regulatory capital required of $3.3 billion to date and will require ongoing regulatory capital uplift until 2028.”

It said its net interest margin dropped by seven basis points in the second half of the year.

Westpac said its interest margin was lower than pre-pandemic.

Craig Renney, policy director at the CTU, said banks’ requirement to deliver returns for their shareholders came into conflict with the desires of society particularly during difficult economic times.

“For banks they face a double-edged sword. If they charge too much, they are likely to create bad debt and losses in the future. Poor clients don’t pay debt. If the banking market was more competitive this wouldn’t be such a problem, as competition would drive down charges and prices for everyone.

”But because banks in New Zealand have a lot of market power – particularly for mortgages – they don’t face those competitive tensions. We want a profitable banking sector – a profitable banking sector is a safe banking sector. But we must ask if they are making too much? Research from the Reserve Bank suggests that our bank’s profitability levels are well above our banking peers in the rest of the world.

”So we face a challenge. Banks have to manage themselves to create profit. If we want a banking sector that is better for New Zealand, we have to both make the sector more competitive. That probably requires government intervention. That’s a better way of delivering long-term value for New Zealand consumers, rather than waiting on the charity of the banking sector itself.”

The Banking Association said it could not comment.