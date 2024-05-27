How 92-Year-Old Joan Payden Became One Of America’s Top Money Managers

At 52, Joan Payden quit her job and emptied her 401(k) to start her own money management firm. Four decades later, she is still handling investments for ultra-wealthy clients—and is one of America’s richest self-made women.

W hen she was in her 40s, Joan Payden became the first woman partner at Scudder, Stevens and Clark, a prestigious investment firm that was acquired by Zurich Group, a Swiss insurance giant, for $1.7 billion in 1997. The promotion was an honor for Payden, a true trailblazer in her field. But she later realized it should’ve happened much sooner.

The company’s leadership at the time voted once a year on who would make partner. “I found out an interesting thing that I was not elected on the first ballot. I was elected on the fifth ballot and I guess the reason was that I didn’t play golf,” Payden told students of Notre Dame’s Mendoza Business Program during a 2011 talk. “They held their annual meetings at a very large, prestigious golf course and they, of course, wouldn’t let women in, so I sat on the porch,” she explained.

She quit years later in 1984, cashed in her 401(k) and struck out on her own. “I didn’t want to find myself 10 years [later] in the same place,” she told the Notre Dame students. She took Sandra Rygel, one of her colleagues from Scudder, Stevens & Clark, with her and together they launched their own money manager, Payden & Rygel. (Rygel reportedly left in 1988 to do charity work. She did not respond to an interview request from Forbes.) It was a move decidedly out of left field for Payden, who said she would’ve been voted the person “most unlikely to start a business” in college. “A lot of my colleagues and friends were concerned about my mental state,” she said in the 2011 speech.

Yet, over the past 40 years, Payden has quietly built Payden & Rygel into one of the country’s largest private money managers with $162 billion in assets under management and offices in Los Angeles (the firm’s headquarters), Boston, London and Milan. The firm, which focuses on fixed income and global markets, now manages the riches of a cadre of high net worth investors, government and corporate pension funds, central banks, foundations and more. And, at 92 years old, Payden still runs the show as president, CEO and majority owner.

“She’s as sharp as can be,” says Payden’s media representative Angela Dailey, who notes she has no immediate plans to give up the reins. Payden, who shuns the spotlight and has only spoken to a couple of reporters during her 60 year career, declined to comment for this article.

After more than doubling its assets under management over the past decade, her firm’s growth makes Payden a new addition to Forbes’ list of the world’s most successful self-made women entrepreneurs. Her estimated $700 million net worth largely stems from her controlling stake in the firm, which Forbes values at about $1.2 billion. The rest of the firm is owned by senior management. She also has about $100 million in other assets, according to Forbes’ estimates, including a nearly $4 million home on the Santa Monica waterfront. A passionate philanthropist, she’s also given millions away to charity over the years, including to animal sanctuaries (she loves cats), Catholic causes and her alma mater, Trinity College, a Catholic women’s college in Washington, D.C. that’s now called Trinity Washington University.

Payden at the 2019 Salvation Army Sally Awards where she was honored for her service in the public sector. The award was presented by Payden’s longtime friend, UCLA professor Dr. Eric Esrailian. Getty Images for The Salvation Army

P ayden was born in Derby, Connecticut in 1931, but spent most of her teenage years overseas in Jakarta, Indonesia, where her father, an engineer turned World War I fighter pilot, was posted as an executive at Union Carbide, a chemical company that was acquired by Dow Chemical in 2001. After nearly a decade in Indonesia, the family returned to the U.S. in time for Joan and her younger brother William (d. 2013) to finish high school in a suburb in upstate New York. She then attended Trinity College, where she graduated in 1953 with a dual degree in math and physics, which was quite “unusual” for women at the time, says Trinity President Patricia McGuire.

Her first job was as an engineer for a company that built oil refineries in New Jersey. “The first day I walked in there were 600 young engineers and four of them were women,” she said in the Notre Dame talk. “I thought it was a pretty good ratio.” Payden loved the work, but three years in she was devastated to be laid off along with 300 of her colleagues. This ended up being a turning point in her career. Payden’s background in math helped land her a job at Merrill Lynch as a junior associate–at a “large discount” to the pay of her previous gig. Two years later, she moved to Los Angeles to work for Scudder, Stevens & Clark, where she was put on a team that managed fixed income for large institutions.

“There were a lot of challenges then. One of them was being a woman,” Payden said in the 2011 talk. But there were also opportunities: At the time, corporate pension funds and state funds were forbidden from investing in stocks so instead focused on fixed income. “I found that very exciting,” she said. “Sometimes that’s hard to tell people these days, that bonds are very exciting, sometimes more exciting than stocks.”

This is where Payden and her partner decided to focus their attention when they launched Payden & Rygel in 1984. “Her vision was to grow this world-class, independent, fixed income firm,” explains CFO and managing partner Brian Matthews, who Payden recruited from his job at New York investment firm Brown Brothers Harriman two years after she started the company. Connected to Payden by a family friend, he just planned to meet her briefly while she visited New York but ended up being convinced to leave his Wall Street job. “Just the way she presents herself… She’s got this infectious enthusiasm, optimism.” Matthews recalls being impressed that by the time he arrived, the firm had just five employees but about $2 billion in assets under management, thanks in large part to clients who followed Payden over from her previous firm. But Payden was also “on the road” constantly pitching potential clients “and just trying to get on the radar,” Matthews explains.

The firm has always touted a global focus and was early to develop global bond strategies. In 1992, it launched a family of mutual funds. Six years later, it opened its first international office in London, along with an offshore version of its mutual fund business in Ireland. The same year, it established a joint venture with Metzler Bank, Germany’s oldest private bank.

Today the company has 45 different fixed income funds, along with three equity funds. Among its most popular are the Payden Limited Maturity Fund and the Payden Emerging Markets Bond Fund, which have reported returns of 6% and 11%, respectively, for the year ending April 30. In general, though, Payden & Rygel stands out as a solid low-risk offering to complement a varied portfolio, says Morningstar analyst David Little. “They suit investors who are perhaps more wary around interest rates,” explains Little, who has covered Payden & Rygel for years. “You might not use this strategy as your core fixed income portfolio, but for those investors looking to generate income in a low volatility manner, it’s going to suit those investors.”

Plus, as a smaller, independently-owned firm in an industry dominated by the likes of Boston-based giant Fidelity (with $4.9 trillion is assets under management), Franklin Templeton Investments ($1.46 trillion) and Blackstone ($1 trillion), it is able to offer a more personal touch, according to Matthews. “We don’t have outside shareholders, so that means we can decide what is the best way to go forward, and that puts us really in alignment with our clients because we’re not serving anybody else,” he says.

W hile she’s made a name for herself in money management, Payden has built her legacy three miles from the U.S. Capitol in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington, D.C. That’s where the modest campus of Trinity University, with its 2,000 students,sits. An alum, Payden funded the 80,000 square foot Payden Academic Center, which includes a mix of classrooms and cutting-edge laboratories, with a $10 million donation back in 2013 – it was the school’s first new building in more than 50 years.

Payden has been dedicated to Trinity since graduating more than seven decades ago. She joined its board of trustees in the 1980s and has played a crucial role in helping transform the university in recent years, according to Trinity’s longtime President Patricia McGuire. Founded in 1897 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur to be the U.S.’s first Catholic college for women, Trinity ran into trouble in recent decades as American colleges started going co-ed and applications to women’s colleges like Trinity plunged.

The Payden Academic Center, partially funded with a $10 million donation from Joan Payden, opened in 2016. The Washington Post via Getty Images

“We had to figure out if there was a future for the institution when there were so many co-ed options nearby D.C.: Georgetown, George Washington University and so forth,” explains McGuire, who says she and Payden began tackling the issue in the 1980s when they were both on Trinity’s board. Maguire became the school’s president in 1989. The solution they came up with: “We decided to embrace the women in the city who needed this kind of education very much. And they’re low income women, they’re mostly women of color.”

Trinity’s student body has gone from being “predominantly white, Catholic, residential” to one of just a few colleges that’s an officially designated “Predominantly Black Institution” (56% of the student population is Black) and “Hispanic Serving Institution” (30%). More than 70% of students receive federal Pell Grants and the average cost after financial aid is $12,000 a year. Still, the school is working on lowering tuition as Black women have on average the highest student loan debt of any demographic.

“Joan embraced that. She said, ‘This is what Trinity should be doing,’ says McGuire of the transition. As the school’s “top donor,” Payden has had an outsized impact on changes at the school, including the improvement of its STEM programs, says McGuire. It has been awarded in recent years with grants from the Mellon Foundation and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. “For a small school like Trinity, it is life-changing to get a multi-million dollar gift,” she explains. “I think quite often we read about these massive $50 million or $100 million or $300 million gifts to big elite institutions that are already quite wealthy, you know, I’m sitting here pounding the table.” (Trinity’s current endowment is $35 million versus $3.3 billion for its neighbor Georgetown University.)

But Payden helps out the bigger schools, too. In fact, she serves on the boards of at least four other universities: the University of Southern California, Loyola Marymount University, Occidental College and UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. In 2015, she donated $5 million to support an initiative dedicated to preparing underprivileged teens in Los Angeles for college. She’s also donated to other schools like Los Angeles Valley College and the University of Colorado Boulder, where her late brother was a student.

“She’s a champion of education,” says Dr. Eric Esralian, a professor at UCLA and head of the university’s Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Disorders. Introduced to Payden through a friend around 15 years ago, Esralian describes Payden as a “close friend” and “mentor.” The pair serve together on the board of UCLA’s Anderson School of Management (Payden is one of two women on the 22 person board.) Payden also volunteered to help with the digestive disorders division when Esralian was setting up an advisory council.

“I think Joan has the perspective of somebody who is not in medicine, but she has relatives that have been involved in medical care,” explains Esralian of Payden’s interest in his division, which specializes in research and treatment combating debilitating and deadly digestive disorders. “Her brother, who was I think everything to her, died of melanoma. And I remember her talking about the experience of a patient and the experience of a family member. Her frustrations of being a patient and a patient advocate were front and center for her.”

With no direct family, Payden plans to leave a significant chunk of her fortune to charity, according to a person close to her. Her brother William left an undisclosed gift to Trinity through his estate after his 2013 death, which helped pay for the university’s nursing simulation lab. Trinity also has William’s model plane collection. He was a dedicated collector of everything from cars to sports memorabilia and even had a small personal museum in Los Angeles during his lifetime, according to McGuire. Payden was the executor of his estate.

Payden is known to follow a simple guiding principle. “The two words that really hit me are ‘passion’ and ‘commitment,’” she said at the 2016 opening of the Payden Academic Center (named for her brother and parents). “As you can imagine, in my life and in my professional life people will always ask me what makes success. What do you look for in the people you hire? What is their IQ? And I’ve said there’s only two words as far as I’m concerned: ‘passion’ and ‘commitment.’”

