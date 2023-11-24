November 24, 2023
Hot to Turkey Trot | News, Sports, Jobs


Austin McDonough and Ashley Roddy ham it up while they wait among the crowd of approximately 450 participants ready to leave the start line Thursday morning in the Bitters and Bones annual Turkey Trot. Each year, the traditional event raises money for the Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry and the Saranac Lake Student needs fund, including $90,000 in 2022.
(Provided photo — Lou Reuter)

TUPPER LAKE — The 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving was also the last, as her family said the memorial 5K and 10K race has served its purpose in keeping her memory alive for years to come.

Now, they’re looking to see if someone else wants to take up organizing the annual Turkey Trot next year.

Erin, a kindergarten teacher at L.P. Quinn Elementary, died unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2014. She was 38.

Maureen Shaheen, a friend and colleague, organized the first Turkey Trot two months later to support the family.

Erin’s sister Nicole Boyer said this was a “very emotional” event for her family. Their loss was still fresh, but the community came out to support them.

Brittney Willette, Madison Dattola and Mary Fontana cross the finish line at the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake on Thanksgiving. Their group, called “The Poults” after the term for a baby turkey, was the first team to finish on Thursday.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)

In the years since, Boyer took over organizing the Turkey Trot and the annual event has become a time for healing and remembering for her family, but it is still “bittersweet.”

“It’s hard every year. It’s just like, we’re reliving a lot of things,” Boyer said. “Everybody loves coming out, but still, it’s a very big reminder that she’s not here.”

The annual race funds a $2,500 scholarship award in Erin’s name for a senior graduating from Tupper Lake High School with plans to go into the educational field; an award for an L.P. Quinn Elementary School teacher with $200 for classroom use; a plaque at L.P. Quinn commemorating Erin; the the summer reading club; the local Kiwanis Club, which she was a member of; and it keeps “Erin’s Corner” at the Goff-Nelson Memorial Library stocked with books.

“She was involved with a lot,” Boyer said. “She loved living here. She loved her family. She loved teaching. She just loved life.”

“Every kid had something good that she would make sure she would do her best to bring out,” Erin’s father Mike Farkas said Thursday as around 60 runners signed up at the Tupper Lake Christian Center.

Participants of the Adirondack Health 5K Turkey Trot make their way up Parkside Drive Thursday morning on their way around Mirror Lake. More than 460 residents and visitors — and many dogs — ran or walked during the 14th annual event. In order to make it a true 5K (3.1 miles), they circled around the beach house before finishing the 2.7-mile loop around the lake. Proceeds benefit local school food pantries and Adirondack Health’s Fit for Life scholarship program.
(Enterprise photo — Andy Flynn)

Now, the event has been successful enough to keep all these funds sustainable.

“We’ve raised enough money to be able to do this for a very long time,” Boyer said. “The community has been wonderful.”

Mike estimates they’ve raised more than $100,000 over the years.

“We reached our goal,” he said.

“People in Tupper Lake are very generous,” Boyer told the Enterprise earlier this month. “Unfortunately, this is our last year, but all good things have to come to an end at some point.”

Holden Farkas, 11, crossed the finish line first at the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake on Thanksgiving. The race is a memorial event for his aunt Erin, who died in 2014, and raises funds to keep her memory alive.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)

Her family wants it to continue, though. The Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition for local runners, a time for gathering with neighbors as well as family at the holiday and an opportunity to raise money for causes.

It is an established event, Mike said, and family members have offered help new organizers get acquainted with the event. He is hoping the town, a community organization or someone with another cause could make the Turkey Trot happen next year.

This year, Erin’s nephew, Holden Farkas, 11, finished first, beating out the competition by a good distance, even though he was one of the youngest competitors.

“He’s been talking about winning for like three years,” Holden’s dad, Erin’s brother, Ben said.

Holden, a multi-sport athlete, crossed the finish line and went inside to big cheers from his family. A couple minutes later, he said his chest hurt from breathing so hard.

Runners pound the pavement on Broadway in Saranac Lake while closing in on the finish line in the annual Bitters and Bones Turkey Trot held early Thanksgiving morning.
(Provided photo — Lou Reuter)

“Ah, to be young and never know what fatigue feels like,” Ben said with a laugh.

Holden said he didn’t train specifically for the Turkey Trot but he runs miles in gym class in school.

Kearstan Smith placed first in the women’s division and Lisa Morin won the 10K race.

Lake Placid and Saranac Lake also had Turkey Trots on Thanksgiving.

In Saranac Lake, approximately 450 runners took to the streets of downtown in an event held by Bitters and Bones to raise money for the Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry and the Saranac Lake Student needs fund.

Participants of the Adirondack Health 5K Turkey Trot make their way up Parkside Drive Thursday morning on their way around Mirror Lake. More than 460 residents and visitors — and many dogs — ran or walked during the 14th annual event. In order to make it a true 5K (3.1 miles), they circled around the beach house before finishing the 2.7-mile loop around the lake. Proceeds benefit local school food pantries and Adirondack Health’s Fit for Life scholarship program.
(Enterprise photo — Andy Flynn)

In Lake Placid, more than 460 residents and visitors — and many dogs — raced around Mirror Lake at the Adirondack Health 5K Turkey Trot to raise money for local school food pantries and Adirondack Health’s Fit for Life scholarship program.

Michael, Declan, Betsy, baby Desmond, Noelle and Olivia Zande, along with their dog Nash, raced in the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake on Thanksgiving.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)

Hailee Garvey, Gavin Jarvis, Elijah Gonzalez and Bentley Jarvis, 6 months old, participated in the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake on Thanksgiving.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)

Participants of the Adirondack Health 5K Turkey Trot make their way up Parkside Drive Thursday morning on their way around Mirror Lake. More than 460 residents and visitors — and many dogs — ran or walked during the 14th annual event. In order to make it a true 5K (3.1 miles), they circled around the beach house before finishing the 2.7-mile loop around the lake. Proceeds benefit local school food pantries and Adirondack Health’s Fit for Life scholarship program.
(Enterprise photo — Andy Flynn)

Finn Dewyea races toward the finish line at the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)

Erin Lalonde, pulled by Paco and Rex, takes off running at the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake on Thanksgiving.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)

Dulaney Farkas races toward the finish line at the 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot in Tupper Lake on Thanksgiving.
(Enterprise photo — Aaron Marbone)


Today’s breaking news and more in your inbox







Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Financial confidence adds up to bright future – Winnipeg Free Press

Financial confidence adds up to bright future – Winnipeg Free Press

November 24, 2023
Buy more foreign weapons to save money, Armed Forces told

Buy more foreign weapons to save money, Armed Forces told

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Venice entry fees: Here are all the dates you’ll have to pay to visit in 2024

November 24, 2023

Prince’s Trust hosts festive bazaar

November 24, 2023
AVAX on-chain metrics surge amid upcoming token unlock event: Data

AVAX on-chain metrics surge amid upcoming token unlock event: Data

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Switzerland and Iceland are the highest payers in the EU and EEA

November 24, 2023
Black Friday outdoor deals live at REI, Lowe's, Home Depot, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops

Black Friday outdoor deals live at REI, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops

November 24, 2023