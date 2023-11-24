Hot to Turkey Trot | News, Sports, Jobs

TUPPER LAKE — The 10th annual Erin Farkas Dewyea Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving was also the last, as her family said the memorial 5K and 10K race has served its purpose in keeping her memory alive for years to come.

Now, they’re looking to see if someone else wants to take up organizing the annual Turkey Trot next year.

Erin, a kindergarten teacher at L.P. Quinn Elementary, died unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2014. She was 38.

Maureen Shaheen, a friend and colleague, organized the first Turkey Trot two months later to support the family.

Erin’s sister Nicole Boyer said this was a “very emotional” event for her family. Their loss was still fresh, but the community came out to support them.

In the years since, Boyer took over organizing the Turkey Trot and the annual event has become a time for healing and remembering for her family, but it is still “bittersweet.”

“It’s hard every year. It’s just like, we’re reliving a lot of things,” Boyer said. “Everybody loves coming out, but still, it’s a very big reminder that she’s not here.”

The annual race funds a $2,500 scholarship award in Erin’s name for a senior graduating from Tupper Lake High School with plans to go into the educational field; an award for an L.P. Quinn Elementary School teacher with $200 for classroom use; a plaque at L.P. Quinn commemorating Erin; the the summer reading club; the local Kiwanis Club, which she was a member of; and it keeps “Erin’s Corner” at the Goff-Nelson Memorial Library stocked with books.

“She was involved with a lot,” Boyer said. “She loved living here. She loved her family. She loved teaching. She just loved life.”

“Every kid had something good that she would make sure she would do her best to bring out,” Erin’s father Mike Farkas said Thursday as around 60 runners signed up at the Tupper Lake Christian Center.

Now, the event has been successful enough to keep all these funds sustainable.

“We’ve raised enough money to be able to do this for a very long time,” Boyer said. “The community has been wonderful.”

Mike estimates they’ve raised more than $100,000 over the years.

“We reached our goal,” he said.

“People in Tupper Lake are very generous,” Boyer told the Enterprise earlier this month. “Unfortunately, this is our last year, but all good things have to come to an end at some point.”

Her family wants it to continue, though. The Turkey Trot has become a Thanksgiving tradition for local runners, a time for gathering with neighbors as well as family at the holiday and an opportunity to raise money for causes.

It is an established event, Mike said, and family members have offered help new organizers get acquainted with the event. He is hoping the town, a community organization or someone with another cause could make the Turkey Trot happen next year.

This year, Erin’s nephew, Holden Farkas, 11, finished first, beating out the competition by a good distance, even though he was one of the youngest competitors.

“He’s been talking about winning for like three years,” Holden’s dad, Erin’s brother, Ben said.

Holden, a multi-sport athlete, crossed the finish line and went inside to big cheers from his family. A couple minutes later, he said his chest hurt from breathing so hard.

“Ah, to be young and never know what fatigue feels like,” Ben said with a laugh.

Holden said he didn’t train specifically for the Turkey Trot but he runs miles in gym class in school.

Kearstan Smith placed first in the women’s division and Lisa Morin won the 10K race.

Lake Placid and Saranac Lake also had Turkey Trots on Thanksgiving.

In Saranac Lake, approximately 450 runners took to the streets of downtown in an event held by Bitters and Bones to raise money for the Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry and the Saranac Lake Student needs fund.

In Lake Placid, more than 460 residents and visitors — and many dogs — raced around Mirror Lake at the Adirondack Health 5K Turkey Trot to raise money for local school food pantries and Adirondack Health’s Fit for Life scholarship program.



Today’s breaking news and more in your inbox



