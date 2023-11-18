Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, 2023 | Astrology

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Creative people may profit as their work is likely to sell like hot cakes. Good preparation will help you in restoring your self-confidence on the academic front. High spirits of a family member will prove contagious, bringing cheer to all. Today, you get to meet someone influential, who can help you professionally. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find positive indications from someone they have a soft corner f

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Paying off your creditors will become easy, as you get access to money invested previously. Day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family, so plan an trip to someplace exotic. Saying no to junk food and adopting a balanced diet will be in your interest, if you want to stay fit and healthy. Don’t let your differences with someone get out of hand, as it will benefit none. Domestic issues causing turbulence at home will get resolved.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

A piece of good news is likely to brighten your day. Your head for figures and analytical mind will help multiply your assets. Marriage is on the cards for the eligible. Your efforts to impress those who matter on the professional front are likely to bear fruit. Travelling with a group of friends is indicated for some and will be loads of fun. Expect some good news on property front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may encounter someone interesting.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Keep all your options open on the academic front. A professional victory is yours for the asking, if you play your cards well. Organising a function at home is indicated and may have your hands full. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. Some of you may plan to visit a place of pilgrimage.

Love Focus: Caring nature of partner will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Expect things to run smoothly on the academic front. Monetary benefits are foretold as previous investments fructify. A family youngster is likely to make you proud through his or her accomplishments. Something new started on the fitness front is likely to keep you fit and energetic. A career move is likely that promises to take you to a position of advantage on the professional front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark for those looking for love.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Previous investments will start giving returns now. You will enjoy excellent health by setting up a routine. You will be able to secure a lucrative job by overcoming stiff competition. Happiness is knocking at the door and is set to enter your life in a big way. A family member can go on an overseas or out of town trip. Shifting to a new house is possible, especially for those getting transferred. Your popularity rises in your social circle.

Love Focus: Better understanding prevails amongst the newlyweds.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Spending your time on a project or assignment now will help you immensely. You are likely to foray into fresh territory on the business front. Taking steps to make the home environment tranquil is a good idea. You will manage to impress all by your aesthetic sense and eye for detail. This is the time to take up a fitness programme. Something new is likely to be bought for the house. Much joy is foreseen on the social front, as you get to meets old acquaintances.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress someone from the opposite camp and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Good returns from an investment promises to boost your monetary condition. A change of diet will take you on the path to perfect health. On the work front, you will do enough and no more, to keep the boss happy! An achievement by someone close can put the family in high spirits. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot getting allotted to you. You can expect to win praise for extending a helping hand to someone in need.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to experience something new today.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Some healthy changes are foreseen. Good news on the social front is likely to delight you. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. This is an excellent day, when things turn favourable for you, both personally and professionally.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your concern for someone will help him or her to cope with problems better. At work, appreciation from an unexpected quarter may get you flummoxed. You will need to be careful on the academic front. Recruitment agents will be able to find the right candidate to fill a slot. Money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Meeting old friends today will bring fond memories back.

Love Focus: A good time is foreseen with spouse or lover.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Don’t get carried away and do something that you may regret later. Chances of getting into an awkward situation at work over an issue cannot be ruled out. Don’t get under bad influence and spoil your chances on the academic front. Good investment choices will make your money grow. A tough time is foreseen for those connected with the film world. Curb excesses to retain health.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You will manage to get all the support you need to launch a project. Networking will make things easy for you. Trying too hard to get yourself noticed by higher ups may prove counterproductive, so change your tactics. Chances of earning money from speculation or betting look bright. Meeting an estranged partner may get you excited, but things may not turn out to be the same as before.

Love Focus: A good marriage proposal can come to the eligible.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange