

Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library offers programs to teach children money skills and financial literacy

It’s never too early to start talking to kids about money. When children understand how to save, grow, and spend money wisely, it can help them become financially responsible adults. But how do you begin to have age-appropriate conversations?

The free Money Smarts for Kids program offered at the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library is an ideal place to start. The program, recommended for ages 8 to 12, is being offered in two parts at libraries across the county.

Classes in part one focus on identifying needs versus wants, setting simple financial goals, creating a budget, saving for emergencies, and more. The second part of the program introduces slightly more complex concepts, including the importance of protecting personal information, how income can be affected by education levels and careers, the difference between debit and credit, and the cards associated with each. You do not need to attend part one in order to attend part two. All are welcome to enjoy the classes in the order that is convenient for them.

The program’s curriculum is based on the FDIC Money Smart financial education program. This online resource is provided by the United States government and can help people of all ages enhance their financial skills.

The Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library also offers reading recommendations for children and adults. The Money as You Grow book list features picture books to help kids build money skills. The Money Smart: Adults reading list includes books on managing debt, investing, budgeting, and mindful financial management for mature readers.

Money Smart for Kids

The Money Smart for Kids program is available for free to all residents at the dates and locations below.

To register, visit the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative events calendar

Part 2: Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. Egypt Lake Partnership Library, 3403 W. Lambright St., Tampa, FL 33614

Part 2: Monday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. 78th Street Community Library, 7625 Palm River Rd., Tampa, FL 33619

Part 2: Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 3:30 p.m. Austin Davis Public Library, 17808 Wayne Rd., Odessa, FL 33556

Part 1: Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33605

Part 2: Thursday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 a.m. C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. MLK, Jr. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33610

Part 2: Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3:30 p.m. Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa, FL 33626

Part 2: Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3:30 p.m. Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618

Part 2: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Town ‘N Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Dr., Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33615

Part 2: Monday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Lutz Branch Library, 101 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33548



Photo caption: When children understand how to save, grow, and spend money wisely, it can help them become financially responsible adults.