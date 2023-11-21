Even when a business is losing money, it’s possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we’d take a look at whether Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company’s annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the ‘cash burn’. First, we’ll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Clover Health Investments Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In September 2023, Clover Health Investments had US$517m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$101m. So it had a cash runway of about 5.1 years from September 2023. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Clover Health Investments Growing?

At first glance it’s a bit worrying to see that Clover Health Investments actually boosted its cash burn by 33%, year on year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 20% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Clover Health Investments Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Clover Health Investments is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company’s cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year’s cash burn.

Clover Health Investments’ cash burn of US$101m is about 20% of its US$497m market capitalisation. That’s fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year’s operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Clover Health Investments’ Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Clover Health Investments’ cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we’re not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we’ve spotted 3 warning signs for Clover Health Investments that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

