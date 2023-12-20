December 20, 2023
Here's how you can save time and money and the airport


SAINT PAUL, Minn. — We are less than a week from Christmas and airports across the country are preparing for the busy holiday rush.

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, officials are expecting to see more than 40,000 travelers a day during these final days before Christmas.

“Over Thanksgiving this year we saw about a 10% growth over last year, and so we’re expecting that growth pattern to continue here over the holidays,” MSP spokesperson Jeff Lea said.

“We’re not quite back to pre-pandemic levels. Year-to-date we are within 10% of where we were for our record year in 2019.”

If you’re traveling this week, Lea recommends booking your parking spot now using MSP’s website.

“It does a couple things, one is you know you have a space when you get here, and two, you can save off the drive-up rate,” Lea said.

And Travelers can save a few dollars a day by reserving their parking spot online. They can also save time by checking the wait times at both security checkpoints at Terminal One.

“Both checkpoints can access all gates, so you can use either checkpoint to get where you need to go,” Lea explained.

Tuesday afternoon, one security checkpoint had an average wait time of 20 minutes, whereas the other checkpoint had an average wait time of less than five minutes, so checking the wait times can make a big difference.

Airport officials also moved the rideshare parking lot for Uber and Lyft down a level so they could add more spots.

The rideshare lot is now underneath a roof, so travelers are now shielded from the snow and rain.

For more information, click here. 

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11’s newscasts. You’ll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

menu icon

How one asset management firm adopted a new framework for ESG

December 20, 2023
Hoeryong security officials launch crackdown on Chinese phone users for year-end bribes

Hoeryong security officials launch crackdown on Chinese phone users for year-end bribes

December 20, 2023

You may have missed

Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street hits higher amid rate cut hopes

Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street hits higher amid rate cut hopes

December 20, 2023
Ubisoft's Web3 game “Champions Tactics” raises over million from NFT minting after release – BitcoinCensus

Ubisoft’s Web3 game “Champions Tactics” raises over $2 million from NFT minting after release – Bitcoin Census – Business News

December 20, 2023
'Ethereum is programmed to reach $10,000': Analyst gives 11 reasons bitcoinist.com

‘Ethereum is programmed to reach $10,000’: Analyst gives 11 reasons bitcoinist.com

December 20, 2023
Dream explains story behind his old leaked picture (Image via YouTube/Dream)

“I’m very proud of my weight loss story”

December 20, 2023
Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

December 20, 2023
Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

December 20, 2023