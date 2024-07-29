Here’s how to slash your electric bills with solar — and you don’t have to own a home

If you rent a home, you may not have the final say on decisions like installing solar panels. But that doesn’t mean you can’t benefit from affordable and clean solar energy. If your electric bill is in your name or if your landlord is open to slashing their power bill, you can switch to a community solar plan to save money and help the environment.

When you install your own solar panels, you have the equipment to generate your own free solar power. When you subscribe to community solar, you’re essentially renting someone else’s solar equipment.

Large solar farms generate energy and sell a certain portion to renters. You receive it through the grid, just like electricity from other sources. There’s no installation needed and no change to your home’s wiring, making this an ideal option for renters.

Community solar opens up the possibility of solar energy for anyone who can’t install their own panels. That means renters, people who live in homeowners associations, homes with roofs that are shaded or facing the wrong direction, and households that can’t afford the up-front investment of installing solar panels.

Solar energy is more affordable than standard electricity from the grid, so getting access to it saves users money.

Also, much of the energy from the grid comes from polluting sources, like burning coal. This produces a ton of air pollution, which is unhealthy for people and heats up the planet, too.

Join our newsletter

Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How much will I save?

Your exact savings depend on how much energy your household uses and how much of that your share of the local solar farm covers. If you usually use $100 worth of power and a community solar program offers you the same amount for $90, you’ve just saved 10% on your monthly electric bill.

To find out exactly what savings are available in your area, check out the Community Solar Marketplace on the EnergySage website. EnergySage’s free tools allow you to shop around for providers in your area, compare plans, and ultimately find the best community solar options for your situation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.