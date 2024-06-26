Here’s How To Save More Than $1,600 a Year on Cell Phone Service

It’s no surprise that phone service represents a significant line item in most American budgets. That monthly payment may not come close to the average mortgage payment of $2,390 (before property taxes and insurance), according to Quicken Loans. It might not even rival the average student loan payment of $503, according to the Education Data Initiative.

But at an average monthly cost of $141 per month, according to J.D. Power & Associates, shaving dollars off your cell phone bill can help you achieve your financial goals. Even better, if you could get free cell phone service with all the features you need, including voice, text, and data, you’d be able to stash that $1,692 or more into a high-yield savings account.

TextNow Making Waves in the Cell Provider Space

A company called TextNow is making that possible with free nationwide unlimited talk and text plans. You can also gain access to free essential data for a one-time fee of just $4.99 to purchase a SIM card. The plan includes access to email, maps, and ride-sharing apps.

If you need data for other activities, such as web browsing and access to other apps, you can purchase an hourly, one-day, or one-month pass for 99 cents, $4.99, or $39.99, respectively.

“More than 80% of our users are connected to WiFi all or most of the time they are using their phone,” explained TextNow CEO and co-founder Derek Ting in a press release. “With nearly ubiquitous WiFi connectivity, there’s no need for families to pay hundreds of dollars a month for data plans they ultimately don’t need.”

TextNow’s research has shown that 58% of Americans with a limited data plan rarely or never reach their plan’s limits. Plus, three-quarters of Americans rely on WiFi at least half the time they are using their phone to access the internet, social media, and other apps.

“With our free service and low-cost, flexible data passes, we’re helping people stay connected while only paying for what they need,” Ting said in the press release.

