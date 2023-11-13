Here’s how to save money on holiday air travel

The holiday season is back again this year with air travel to match.

This time of the year is extremely busy for travelers who are catching flights to visit family, friends, or even vacation. But this time of year also comes with an uptick of spending for gifts.

If you’re looking to budget this holiday season, here’s how you can save money on air travel.

Google Flights allows travelers to follow the price of airfare for a trip, while receiving notifications if the cost drops.

All users must do is log in to Google Flights using their Google account, then fill in information about what airport they’re departing from, what their destination is, and the date of travel. Once exploring your options, Google Flights will show suggested trips best suited to that user.

To put a price watch on all flights to and from your destination within your desired travel date range, toggle the button to the right of “Track prices.”

Then you will start receiving emails when prices go down for your dates.

On Google Flights, you can already see whether current prices for your search are low, typical or high compared to past averages for the same route, Google said. That gives travelers a real bang for their buck.

In an example Google used, “these insights could tell you that the cheapest time to book similar trips is usually two months before departure, and you’re currently in that sweet spot. Or you might learn that prices have usually dropped closer to takeoff, so you decide to wait before booking.”

More information about saving money with Google Flight can be found here.