Here’s How to Save for a House (and Still Enjoy Your Avocado Toast)

Purchasing your first home is a milestone that most adults take very seriously — so seriously that even considering buying a home feels like a milestone in and of itself. But how do you save money for a house? How much do you need to save? Are there any unexpected expenses to expect?

It turns out that it’s not just about saving for a down payment. Financial figurehead, author, and founder of Her First $100K, Tori Dunlap, explains that saving for a house starts with addressing, understanding, and planning for the variety of fees you’ll be paying when you plan to become a homeowner. You may already be familiar with mortgage fees and down payments, but there are a variety of extra factors that play a role in saving for a house that you might not be prepared for.

“We’re talking about the mortgage, but we’re also talking about the property taxes, insurance, and if you’re buying a fixer-upper, you’re gonna have to pay for that,” she says. “If your pipes burst in the middle of the night, you’re paying for that, too. There are lots of costs to being a homeowner.”

While you do that, you should also consider your credit score and how homeownership will affect the rest of your financial goals, like saving for retirement, paying down student debt, or paying for other monthly expenses. “If you’re paying a mortgage that’s more than you’re paying right now, does that mean you’re saving less for retirement? Does that mean you’re putting less money towards your debt?” asks Dunlap. She implores potential homeowners to take a holistic look at their financial situation as they figure out what, exactly, they can afford.

And then there’s all the time it takes to save for a house. After all, a down payment is a significant sum of money — and saving it requires discipline and time. If you know a little bit about what you’re doing, however, you can make the process easier for yourself.

Here are more suggestions for how to save for a house: