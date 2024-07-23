Here’s How Much Sam’s Club Gas Could Save the Average Driver in a Year

Many people shop at warehouse clubs like Sam’s Club to keep more money in their wallets. Every dollar saved makes a difference as everyday costs continue to rise. In addition to extending discounts on household essentials, groceries, clothing, and electronics, Sam’s Club members can get a deal when filling their gas tanks.

Are the gas savings worth it? Let’s explore how much the average driver can save annually by purchasing gas at Sam’s Club.

Here’s what savings could look like for the average driver

One membership benefit that Sam’s Club offers is discounted gasoline prices. The savings vary by location and club, but you can expect to save at least a few cents per gallon when using your Sam’s Club membership perks. You can check the prices at your local club to learn more.

I researched gas prices in Denver, Colorado to get a feel for the savings that Sam’s Club could offer drivers. At the time of writing, AAA listed the average cost for regular unleaded gasoline in Denver, Colorado as $3.27 per gallon.

Our Picks for the Best High-Yield Savings Accounts of 2024 American Express® High Yield Savings APY 4.25%



Rate info

Circle with letter I in it.





4.25% annual percentage yield as of July 23, 2024







Member FDIC.

APY 4.25%



Rate info

Circle with letter I in it.





4.25% annual percentage yield as of July 23, 2024





Min. to earn $1 NexBank High-Yield Savings Account from Raisin

Member FDIC.

Min. to earn $1 Western Alliance Bank High-Yield Savings Premier APY 5.31%



Rate info

Circle with letter I in it.





5.31% annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of 7/11/2024 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.





Min. to earn $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY

Member FDIC.

APY 5.31%



Rate info

Circle with letter I in it.





5.31% annual percentage yield (APY) is accurate as of 7/11/2024 and subject to change at the Bank’s discretion. Minimum deposit required to open an account is $500 and a minimum balance of $0.01 is required to earn the advertised APY.





Min. to earn $500 to open, $0.01 for max APY

Meanwhile, the Sam’s Club, located at 7805 E. 35th Avenue in Denver, Colorado, lists the average cost of regular unleaded gasoline as $2.95 per gallon. That’s a savings of $0.32 per gallon for Sam’s Club members.

According to estimates from the American Petroleum Institute, using 2021 data, the average U.S. driver uses about 500 gallons of gasoline per year per registered vehicle.

With this information in mind, the average driver could save $160 a year by filling up their gas tank at Sam’s Club. If you have a multi-vehicle household or drive further distances requiring more gasoline, you could save even more.

Are the gas savings worth it at Sam’s Club?

In my example above, the average driver in Denver, Colorado, could save $160 a year on gasoline expenses. This is a deal, considering being a Sam’s Club member costs $50 to $110 per year. The retailer also offers discounts on other everyday expenses like food, clothing, and household goods — so the total annual savings for the average shopper can be significant.

Should you consider joining Sam’s Club to save money on gas? If you drive regularly and live near a Sam’s Club, you can likely benefit from the gas savings the warehouse club provides. Want to maximize your savings? It’s best to do most of your fill-ups at Sam’s Club.

If you’re not near a club and must drive out of your way every time you fill up your gas tank, it’s probably not a worthwhile membership perk. But you may want to see if there’s a Costco in your community, because this retailer also offers discounted gasoline to its members.

Earn rewards when you shop at Sam’s Club

Saving money by shopping deals is a smart financial move. But it’s also wise to take advantage of the chance to earn rewards when you shop at Sam’s Club and other retailers. You can use rewards credit cards to pay for your purchases.

Earning cash back or other valuable rewards could benefit your bank account balance. Check out our list of the best cash back credit cards to learn about the top features of each card.