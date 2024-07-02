Here’s how much money you need to make in Georgia to live comfortably in 2024 – WSB-TV Channel 2

ATLANTA, Ga. — Living comfortably in Georgia in 2024 requires a salary of nearly $100,000, according to a new study.

Smart Asset ranked all 50 states by the highest annual salary needed for a single adult to live in comfort. The company used the 50/30/20 rule, which recommends spending 50% of your budget on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants and 20% toward savings or paying off debt.

