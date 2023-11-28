Here Are Today's Refinance Rates, Nov. 28, 2023: Rates Rise

Homeowners usually refinance to save money. If you can reduce your interest rate by 1% or more, that could be enough incentive to refinance. Yet given elevated rates, you probably won’t be able to secure a significantly lower rate than your current one. That doesn’t mean a refi isn’t a good idea for other reasons, like changing your term length or home loan type.

Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates increase this week. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also moved up.

Millions of homeowners refinanced when mortgage rates hit record lows at the start of the pandemic. However, in today’s high-rate environment, most refinance demand is for cash-out refinances to help consolidate debt or fund other major expenses, according to Matt Graham of Mortgage News Daily. For those considering a refinance, Graham recommends getting in touch with a loan originator, keeping an eye on daily rate changes and making a game plan to capitalize on the next big drop in rates.

Refinance rates for homeowners

Many homeowners are facing the same disadvantages as everyone else in the housing market right now: elevated mortgage rates, limited available inventory and expensive homes.

If you decide to refinance, make sure to compare rates, fees and the annual percentage rate — which reflects the total cost of borrowing — from different lenders to find the best deal. Here’s a table with the average refinance rates provided by lenders nationwide. We track refinance rate trends using data collected by Bankrate:

Today’s refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 7.82% 7.71% +0.11 15-year fixed refi 7.13% 7.02% +0.11 10-year fixed refi 7.20% 7.12% +0.08

Rates as of November 28, 2023.

Where refinance rates are headed

In early November, a dip in mortgage rates motivated some prospective buyers to come off the sidelines and apply for home loans. Refinance applications also picked up slightly over the last few weeks, but they still remain well below historical averages, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Experts predict that both purchasing and refinancing activity won’t come back into full swing for a while.

“High interest rates and house prices have dampened demand, particularly in the refinancing market, which is currently at a standstill,” said Carlos Garriga, senior vice president and research director at the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Mortgage rates surged steadily throughout much of 2022 and 2023 as the Federal Reserve carried out aggressive interest rate hikes to slow inflation. With inflation now going down, the Fed has held off on further rate hikes to evaluate the impact on price growth and the labor market.

It’s widely expected the Fed will hold interest rates steady until mid-2024, which can help mortgage rates stabilize. Once the central bank begins to actually cut rates, there should be more sustained downward movement.

“It’s very difficult to forecast movements in the mortgage rate, but we expect significantly less rate volatility in the coming year relative to 2022,” said Matthew Walsh, housing economist for Moody’s Analytics.

Even if rates return to 7% — a considerable decline from recent peaks — it could still be hard for homeowners to find many compelling or profitable reasons to refinance, said Keith Gumbinger, vice president of the mortgage site HSH.com.

Instead of a traditional rate-and-term refinance, homeowners might instead opt for a cash-out refinance, which allows them to tap into their home equity with a lower interest rate than other types of borrowing, according to Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst at HousingWire. “This would make sense only if it benefits the homeowner with a lower total cost of living because credit card interest rates are so high,” said Mohtashami.

How to shop for refinance rates

The rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your personal interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application. Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get the best refinance rates, make your application as strong as possible by getting your finances in order, using credit responsibly and monitoring your credit regularly. And don’t forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner, but consider whether it’s the right choice for you at the moment.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 30-year fixed refinance loan is currently 7.82%, an increase of 11 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance so it can be a good option if you’re having trouble making your monthly payments. However, a 30-year refinance loan will take you longer to pay off and will typically cost you more in interest over the long term.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 7.13%, an increase of 11 basis points from what we saw the previous week. Though a 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll save more money over time because you’re paying off your loan quicker. Also, 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 10-year fixed refinance rate right now is 7.20%, an increase of 8 basis points compared to one week ago. A 10-year refinance typically has the lowest interest rate but the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest, but make sure you can afford the steeper monthly payment.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Generally, it’s a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. When deciding whether to refinance, consider other factors, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan and the amount of your monthly payment. And don’t forget to factor in fees and closing costs, which can add up.

With mortgage refinance rates at current heights, the number of refinancing applicants has shrunk. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than today, there is little financial benefit to refinancing your mortgage. However, homeowners can’t time the market. Regardless of where rates are headed, decide if refinancing makes sense based on your financial situation and goals.