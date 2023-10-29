

A group of friends try on costumes at Dressew Supply store in Vancouver. Owner David McKie says masks and accessories are popular items so far this year. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It’s that time of year again, when people planning to celebrate Halloween realize it’s the last weekend to put a costume together for themselves or their children before the Big Day.

Typically, this is also the weekend that clubs, bars and friends host Halloween-themed bashes for grownups who have aged out of the trick-or-treating racket.

For those who have yet to choose their costume, or want to outdo their sexy cereal box get-up from last year, here is what stores say are trending so far.

All about Barbie

Everyone agrees: The top-grossing movie of 2023 is the biggest demand for costumes this year.

Hollywood often acts as inspiration for Halloween costumes, and so far the iconic

Barbie is living up to those expectations.

“Definitely number one is Barbie,” said David McKie, owner of sewing supply store Dressew.

“All different types of Barbies, from the movie to classic Barbie.”

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

McKie says Barbie costumes have been popular since the movie came out, with people attending Barbie-themed parties and even murder mysteries.

Sheri Fletcher, associate vice-president of Party City, agrees.

“Barbie costumes are flying out of the store,” she said.

Fletcher said other movies from this year making their way to costume store shelves include

Super Mario Brothers,

Spiderman and

The Little Mermaid.

I know what costume you wore last summer

Another movie trend some costume store owners have noticed is nostalgia for horror movies from the early 2000s, like

Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer and

Witchcraft.

“Anything regarding the 2000s,” said Ana Prado, manager of Merchant of Dream in Vancouver.

“People are going back to that nostalgia.”

Prado says she has also noticed that longing for the past merge with Barbie-type visuals to create demand for costumes based on movies like

Legally Blonde and

Clueless.

Keeping with the classics

And then there are the classic Halloween costumes: witches, skeletons, pirates.

Over at Party City, Fletcher says the store calls these “perennials,” and they’re always a favourite among all ages of Halloween participants.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Similarly, Prado at Merchant of Dream says classic costumes seem more popular than ever.

“Everybody wants to be a cowboy this year,” she said.

McKie thinks classic costumes offer a level of comfort and familiarity for clients after what has been a few turbulent years.

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize

Whether to save money or just to make a costume more unique, retailers say they’ve been selling a lot of accessories so far this year.

At Dressew, McKie says this has come so far in the form of masks.

“You can just get a quick mask and maybe pair it with something that you already have, and it gets it done,” he said.

(Ben Nelms/CBC)

Fletcher says accessories can be a good way to save money. A pair of wings or some spooky makeup can update an older costumer or a hand-me-down.

“There’s lots of small little touches that you can add to an everyday outfit just to make it perfect for Halloween,” she said.

Another point these retailers agree on is that this weekend is expected to be busy.

With only a few days to go until Halloween, now is the time for people to put the finishing touches on their costume or put something together at the last minute.

“The last week is always the busiest,” McKie said.