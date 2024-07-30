Here are back-to-school super deals from supplies, clothing and electronics to help you save money

SACRAMENTO — With our kids soon heading back to class, it’s back-to-school shopping season and CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team are on the lookout for the best deals so that parents and families can save money.

The average family is spending more than $800 per child—that’s for school supplies, clothes and electronics.

“They’ve really gone up the past couple of years,” said Michele Modellas of Sacramento, who was shopping with her two grandsons at the Target store in Elk Grove.

Modellas has noticed that back-to-school prices are high this year.

“I was just looking at the notebooks. They used to be 10 cents apiece,” she said. “Now, they’re $1.39.”

Everyone is doing their best to save money in the checkout line, just like Elk Grove resident Yvette Roslyn.

“It’s very important for me to save,” Roslyn said.

We went shopping at Walmart at Delta Shores Shopping Center to discover the best back-to-school deals, like Crayola Crayons for 52 cents, and girls’ shirts for $2, among others.

The Krazy Coupon Lady wants to be certain that you’re not overpaying on more than 80 back-to-school items. They came up with a list of what they call stock-up prices. When you see prices like that, or even better prices, it’s time to buy! For instance, they found refurbished MacBook laptops online for as low as $119.

Here are more stock-up-priced items to choose from

Looking for refurbished laptops like MacBooks? Check out this tempting list.

“Everything is so expensive,” said Sheron Kumar of Sacramento, shopping with her husband and family at the Delta Shores Walmart store.

Like so many shoppers this summer, Kumar was shopping early to score those great back-to-school deals.

Kumar found a new colorful backpack for her 4-year-old daughter, Samara, saving about $5 off the original price. The backpack also came with a matching lunchbox and headphones.

For some super back-to-school deals at Target, check out these items with everything from school supplies to calculators, with some items as low as 20 cents.

More from CBS News