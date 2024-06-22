Henry County woman says she couldn’t access her money for 3 months after bank froze account – WSB-TV Channel 2

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For three months, a Henry County woman was locked out of her new bank account along with the $5,000 she had deposited into it.

“They wouldn’t even tell me why the account was blocked,” social media influencer Rich Journeys said.

She helps people find opportunities to make money on her TikTok but called the Consumer Action Center in frustration after having no access to her Citibank account.

