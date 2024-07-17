Help your kids manage their money this summer

The Week Junior and Big Issue Group have come together to produce a Summer Special edition of Pocket Money – which goes on sale this week.

Created in collaboration with The Week Junior and aimed at eight- to 14-year-old readers, it is the second edition of Pocket Money that Big Issue has published. The first issue came out for the Budget last spring and showcased what the spending priorities are for youngsters, with loads of advice on budgeting and saving – you can download it for free here.

The brand new Summer Special edition is packed with brilliant ideas for how to plan adventures and have great days out cheaply and for free.

Presenter of Newsround and Life Hacks, Shanequa Paris, reveals all about her best summer jobs, and we’ve tips from financial expert Mr MoneyJar (Timi Merriman-Johnson) on how to set goals and make money during the holidays.

We also look at how Taylor Swift, Mr Beast, Zendaya and Lionel Messi use the money they earn to do good things – and how you can help others if you’re feeling inspired! And there are quizzes and puzzles, plus some essential tips for staying safe online whether you’re gaming or chatting with friends.

Editorial Director of The Week Junior, Anna Bassi, commented: “Knowing how to make, save and spend money sensibly are important life skills, so this brilliant pocket money magazine should be essential reading for all kids (and their adults!) this summer.”

Big Issue editor Paul McNamee added: “Helping with money management is one of the key things Big Issue does, particularly with the vendors who sell our magazine. We know how learning financial literacy can have a life-changing impact bringing confidence and clarity. This summer special issue of Big Issue’s Pocket Money magazine, we hope, is part of that increased knowledge bank. It has so many top tips, it looks great and its fun.”

To get your hands on a copy, find your local Big Issue vendor to buy a copy, or subscribe online, at bigissue.com. The Week Junior is on sale in major supermarkets or you can subscribe online at theweekjunior.co.uk.