July 17, 2024
Help your kids manage their money this summer


The Week Junior and Big Issue Group have come together to produce a Summer Special edition of Pocket Money – which goes on sale this week.

Created in collaboration with The Week Junior and aimed at eight- to 14-year-old readers, it is the second edition of Pocket Money that Big Issue has published. The first issue came out for the Budget last spring and showcased what the spending priorities are for youngsters, with loads of advice on budgeting and saving – you can download it for free here.

To continue reading this article…

Create a free account

Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.

Subscribe to The Week

Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.

Cancel or pause at any time.

Already a subscriber to The Week?



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Teaching children about money is about fostering the right mindset.

Teaching children about money is about fostering the right mindset.

July 17, 2024
Save Food, Save Money, Save the Planet Free Webinar

Save Food, Save Money, Save the Planet Free Webinar

July 17, 2024

You may have missed

Her Son Struggled In School. After Helping Him Become an ‘A’ Student, She Started a Business to Replicate Their Success.

July 17, 2024
Help your kids manage their money this summer

Help your kids manage their money this summer

July 17, 2024
Teaching children about money is about fostering the right mindset.

Teaching children about money is about fostering the right mindset.

July 17, 2024
Save Food, Save Money, Save the Planet Free Webinar

Save Food, Save Money, Save the Planet Free Webinar

July 17, 2024

‘I’ve had it a decade and it’s still going strong’: 18 everyday products that save you money and make life easier | Life and style

July 17, 2024
PGIM Real Estate introduces $750m Aussie debt fund

PGIM Real Estate introduces $750m Aussie debt fund

July 17, 2024