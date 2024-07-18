Heather Dubrow Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does RHOC Star Make?

Heather Dubrow, celebrated for her appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County, has piqued fans’ curiosity about her net worth in 2024. Beyond her television presence, Dubrow is recognized for her entrepreneurial spirit, having ventured into several successful business endeavors. Now, fans are keen to understand more about her diverse sources of income and overall financial standing.

Here is everything fans need to know about Heather Dubrow’s net worth in 2024.

What is Heather Dubrow’s net worth in 2024?

Heather Dubrow has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2024.

Heather Dubrow, born on January 5, 1969, is a renowned American television personality. She is married to Dr. Terry Dubrow, a well-known plastic surgeon and star of the reality TV show Botched. Together, they have four children: twins Nicholas and Maximillia, and Katarina and Collette, who now goes by the name Ace. Beyond her reality TV stint on RHOC, she is also a successful actress and entrepreneur.

Heather Dubrow’s earnings explained — how does she make money?

Heather Dubrow has made a significant impact as both an entrepreneur and a television personality. She has also achieved recognition through her ventures in the beauty and lifestyle industries.

Actor and TV personality

Heather Dubrow’s acting career began with her role as Lydia DeLucca in the CBS drama That’s Life from 2000 to 2002. Her other notable projects include Married… with Children, Nowhere Man, Men Behaving Badly, Life with Roger, and more. She appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County, which seemingly skyrocketed her fame.

In addition to her television roles, Dubrow hosts the podcast Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow, where she discusses lifestyle, beauty, and wellness topics with various guests.

Business

Heather Dubrow has ventured into multiple businesses. Together with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, she co-founded the skincare line Consult Beaute. They published a book titled The Dubrow Diet in 2018, talking about their approach to health and wellness. Additionally, she launched her own champagne brand, Collette.