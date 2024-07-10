HDFC Asset Management stocks: Buy HDFC Asset Management Company, target price Rs 4555: JM Financial

JM Financial has buy call on HDFC Asset Management Company with a target price of Rs 4555. The current market price of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is Rs 4141.25. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., incorporated in the year 1999, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 89384.68 Crore) operating in Financial Services sector.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Investment Management & Advisory Fees and Income From Portfolio Management Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2024.

Financials

For the quarter ended 31-03-2024, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 851.25 Crore, up 4.55 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 814.17 Crore and up 33.46 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 637.83 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 540.84 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 52.55 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2024, while FIIs owned 20.0 per cent, DIIs 18.37 per cent.

