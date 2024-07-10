July 10, 2024
Whatsapp Banner


JM Financial has buy call on HDFC Asset Management Company with a target price of Rs 4555. The current market price of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. is Rs 4141.25. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., incorporated in the year 1999, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 89384.68 Crore) operating in Financial Services sector.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Investment Management & Advisory Fees and Income From Portfolio Management Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2024.

Financials
For the quarter ended 31-03-2024, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 851.25 Crore, up 4.55 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 814.17 Crore and up 33.46 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 637.83 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 540.84 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings
Promoters held 52.55 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2024, while FIIs owned 20.0 per cent, DIIs 18.37 per cent.

(You can now subscribe to our ETMarkets WhatsApp channel)

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts’ own and do not represent those of ETMarkets.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

This alternative to supermarkets can help you save on groceries, but most people don’t know it exists

July 10, 2024
How Much Money Do She Make?

How Much Money Do She Make?

July 10, 2024

You may have missed

Whatsapp Banner

HDFC Asset Management stocks: Buy HDFC Asset Management Company, target price Rs 4555: JM Financial

July 10, 2024

This alternative to supermarkets can help you save on groceries, but most people don’t know it exists

July 10, 2024
How Much Money Do She Make?

How Much Money Do She Make?

July 10, 2024
Adviser’s non-compliant SOA problems broken down by ASIC

Adviser’s non-compliant SOA problems broken down by ASIC

July 10, 2024
Xcel provides tips to save money during extreme heat

Xcel provides tips to save money during extreme heat

July 10, 2024
Money management talk, food baskets for 100 entrepreneurs in B40 group

Money management talk, food baskets for 100 entrepreneurs in B40 group

July 10, 2024