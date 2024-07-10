HDFC Asset Management stocks: Buy HDFC Asset Management Company, target price Rs 4555: JM Financial
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Investment Management & Advisory Fees and Income From Portfolio Management Services for the year ending 31-Mar-2024.
Financials
For the quarter ended 31-03-2024, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 851.25 Crore, up 4.55 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 814.17 Crore and up 33.46 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 637.83 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 540.84 Crore in latest quarter.
Promoter/FII Holdings
Promoters held 52.55 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Mar-2024, while FIIs owned 20.0 per cent, DIIs 18.37 per cent.
Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the analysts’ own and do not represent those of ETMarkets.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock/s mentioned.