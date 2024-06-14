June 14, 2024
Harbourfront acquires investment counsel company


“It’s clear that Cornerstone’s executive team and advisor network are both culturally and philosophically aligned with our own. Cornerstone’s portfolio managers will use Harbourfront TechHub, a leading technology platform, and their client base will be able to participate in the Harbourfront Group’s private securities access vehicles.”   

“For over 20 years, Cornerstone has focused on delivering institutional-quality money management practices to individual investors,” said Gary Cooper, founding partner of Cornerstone.  

“We expect our clients will see significant benefits from joining Harbourfront. The firm’s commitment to true independence and delivering an exceptional client experience is aligned with our company culture and we’re excited about the future.” 

The Harbourfront Group and Harbourfront Wealth Management is an independent wealth advisory and investment management firm. Cornerstone, founded in 2003, is a Canadian investment counsel portfolio management company. 



