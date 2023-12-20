December 20, 2023
Happy New Year from Money Management


Money Management would like to wish all our readers a Happy New Year and looks forward to bringing you all the latest news in 2024. 

As Australia rings in the new year, there is much to look forward to in 2024.

2023 brought a whole raft of consultations around financial advice and regulatory red tape with the Quality of Advice Review, and we can hope to see at least some of these enacted this year as Minister for Financial Services, Stephen Jones, promises a speedy process.

In the superannuation space, matters raised included the objective of super and a greater focus on retirement product development. 

We can also expect to see more enforcement actions from ASIC and APRA in areas such as super complaints handling and greenwashing. 

Looking from a macro perspective, the presidential election in the US is likely to mean increased volatility, while domestically, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to make at least one more interest rate hike. 

Whatever happens, you can rely on Money Management and our sister title Super Review to keep you abreast of all the latest developments.

You can also check out our Relative Return podcast which will return in 2024 with a new set of fund manager interviews. 
 
 





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

menu icon

How one asset management firm adopted a new framework for ESG

December 20, 2023
Here's how you can save time and money and the airport

Here’s how you can save time and money and the airport

December 20, 2023

You may have missed

Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street hits higher amid rate cut hopes

Stock market today: Asian shares rise after Wall Street hits higher amid rate cut hopes

December 20, 2023
Ubisoft's Web3 game “Champions Tactics” raises over million from NFT minting after release – BitcoinCensus

Ubisoft’s Web3 game “Champions Tactics” raises over $2 million from NFT minting after release – Bitcoin Census – Business News

December 20, 2023
'Ethereum is programmed to reach $10,000': Analyst gives 11 reasons bitcoinist.com

‘Ethereum is programmed to reach $10,000’: Analyst gives 11 reasons bitcoinist.com

December 20, 2023
Dream explains story behind his old leaked picture (Image via YouTube/Dream)

“I’m very proud of my weight loss story”

December 20, 2023
Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

December 20, 2023
Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

Slovakia announces regional coal phaseout, which will lead to huge savings

December 20, 2023