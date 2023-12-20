Happy New Year from Money Management

Money Management would like to wish all our readers a Happy New Year and looks forward to bringing you all the latest news in 2024.

As Australia rings in the new year, there is much to look forward to in 2024.

2023 brought a whole raft of consultations around financial advice and regulatory red tape with the Quality of Advice Review, and we can hope to see at least some of these enacted this year as Minister for Financial Services, Stephen Jones, promises a speedy process.

In the superannuation space, matters raised included the objective of super and a greater focus on retirement product development.

We can also expect to see more enforcement actions from ASIC and APRA in areas such as super complaints handling and greenwashing.

Looking from a macro perspective, the presidential election in the US is likely to mean increased volatility, while domestically, the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to make at least one more interest rate hike.

Whatever happens, you can rely on Money Management and our sister title Super Review to keep you abreast of all the latest developments.

You can also check out our Relative Return podcast which will return in 2024 with a new set of fund manager interviews.



