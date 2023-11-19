HAL’S KITCHEN: Food insecurity and grocery profits climb

Food insecurity is on the rise. Statistics Canada says one in five Canadians face some food insecurity. And while lots of people struggle to feed their families and even themselves, big grocery is reporting record profits. Loblaw, the largest chain of grocery stores in the country including Superstore, just reported a third quarter profit of $621 million, a five per cent increase over last year. I get it, companies need to make money but at what point should they give their customers a break, especially at a time when things are so difficult for so many. I would argue a bit of corporate compassion right now would go a long way toward building brand loyalty. Go ahead and make a fair profit but when the bottom line is this good, why not share with those in need. I feel weird saying that because I’m a free enterprise kind of guy. But these are unusual times. And don’t even get me started on whether there’s gouging going on. I obviously can’t say for sure but most people I talk to are at least suspicious of it. I doubt Galen Weston will give people a break so let me ask you to lend a hand if you can through a donation to a food bank. Thank you!

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Distroscale

NEW KIDS COOKBOOK

The 2023 Kids Holiday Cookbook is now on sale at Red River Co-op food stores. All the money raised will be given to Children’s Hospital here in Winnipeg. The cookbooks are just $5 and include four exclusive baking ingredient coupons. It’s hoped the cookbook can take in $15,000. “We hope everyone who brings home a cookbook knows they’re making a difference for kids in their community who need treatment and care,” says Stefano Grande, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Photo by Supplied /Winnipeg Sun

HOLIDAY WEIGHT GAIN

The average person expects to gain eight pounds over the holidays…which is up from five and a half pounds last year. 72% of us plan to enjoy the end of the year without worrying about their diet. A new poll of 2,000 people also finds that it takes about 19 days to get back on track and start new healthy habits.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

PICKLE KETCHUP COMING SOON

Heintz has announced a new condiment…Pickle Ketchup. Look for it on grocery store shelves early in the new year. The company says it combines the tangy and savoury flavour of pickles with the unmistakable taste of its ketchup. I like it because it’ll save me a step when assembling a hamburger or hot dog.

SNAKE MEAT PIZZA

Pizza Hut in Hong Kong is now sssssserving snake meat pizza. The pizza is topped with abalone sauce, shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, Chinese dried ham and cheese. One customer says the snake has the texture of chicken but tastes like fish.

‘UNHINGED’ MCDONALD’S CREATION

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams shared a meal photo on Tuesday that went viral on Instagram. During a McDonald’s visit, the 22-year-old opened up his McDouble and plopped part of his Oreo McFlurry right on top of the hamburger. I’ve seen people dip their French fries into a milkshake but never anything like this…

Photo by Screengrab from Instagram /Winnipeg Sun

— Hal has written columns for years. He’s also the host of Connecting Winnipeg weekday mornings from 10 to noon on 680 CJOB. You can email him at Hal@HalAnderson.ca.