Halloween in July? 10 Fall Items To Buy Now To Save Big Money

It might seem like jumping the gun to start stocking up on Fall supplies in July, but you could be saving big by prepping early. Whether you’re shopping for back-to-school sales, Fall decor or refreshing your wardrobe a head start on your Fall shopping means you’ll find what you need and want without going over budget.

1. 2 Pack Fall Decor Maple Leaves Garland with Lights

Save 25%, Regular price is $62

The Summer heat has been exhausting so you’re ready to welcome Autumn with open arms. Start creating those cozy Fall vibes in your home by picking up a two-pack of maple leaf garlands from Michaels at a 25% discount. You’ll save over $15 off the regular price of $62 when you buy it now as opposed to buying it closer to Fall.

2. Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker 8.5qt Multi-Cooker, Cherry Tarte

Slow-cooker recipes are perfect for when the chill of Fall starts. You’ll save more if you grab the new Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker from Walmart for just $98. Compared to the regular price, you’ll save $22.

3. 10×10 Steel Weekender Canopy with Wind Vent and Shade Wall – Embark™

Ready to start tailgating for football season? Shield from fall wind, sun, and rain with a steel weekender canopy from Target. It comes with a wheeled storage bag and a shade wall. Plus, the setup is simple with a one-push center and easy-push leg buttons. Right now, you’ll save $30 off the original price when you buy it online.

4. Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles

It’s too hot to light a candle right now, but when Fall rolls around, you’ll want to scent your home with your favorites from Bath and Body Works. Candles that were originally priced at $26.95 are now as low as $6.73 during the Bath and Body Works Summer Sale.

5. INGALIK Twin Mattress Topper, Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Pad Cover

If you think back to your college days, you probably remember that dorm room beds aren’t the most comfortable to sleep on. At Walmart, you stand to save $41 off the regular price of a twin mattress topper if you’re preparing to move your college student into their dorm this Fall.

6. Pen+Gear Wide Ruled Composition Book, (6 pack)

Stock up for school early and save on essential school supplies from Walmart like composition books. This six-pack of wide-ruled composition books is just $6.00 which breaks down to just $1.00 per book.

7. Crayola 24-Count Kids Crayons

For a limited time, Target has a sale on Crayola crayons for kids that could put the Dollar Store to shame. At just $0.50 for a 24 count of crayons, you’ll want to grab a box for the whole neighborhood. They also have similar deals on Crayola Markers and Colored pencils. ​​

8. Women’s Terrain Vista 3L Pro Jacket

Chilly Fall weather will be here before you know it and having a durable waterproof jacket is a necessity whether you’re out hiking or just running errands. REI currently has The North Face’s Terrain Vista Pro Jacket on sale for 40% off which takes the price from $230 to $137.93.

9. Women’s Inquire Chukka Mid Hiking Boots

When the weather starts cooling down again, it’s the perfect time to hit the hiking trails. But are last year’s boots still up to the job? If not, you’ll want to check out REI for a deal on hiking boots. You’ll save 50% off the original price of these boots during REI’s 4th of July sale. That brings the price down from $160 to $80.

10. Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants

Preparing your wardrobe for fall doesn’t have to get expensive. Stop by Old Navy and grab men’s jogger pants for as low as $16.47. That’s a 63% discount from the original price so you can look stylish for less.

