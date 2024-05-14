Guavapay taps Snowdrop to improve the user payment experience

UK-based fintech Guavapay has teamed up with data intelligence company Snowdrop Solutions to enrich transaction data in the MyGuava App.

MyGuava, a global fintech company focused on international money management and payments solutions, will leverage Snowdrop’s transaction enrichment solution, known as the MRS API, in its application, providing customers with details like merchant names and logos for clearer purchase identification.

By seamlessly enriching user transactions with merchant-verified names and logos, this integration significantly improves users’ ability to identify their purchases, fostering greater confidence and trust in their financial activity. This translates to a more streamlined user experience, as fewer unrecognised purchases require clarification – MyGuava further benefits from optimised resource allocation and greater business scalability.

Giving users more control over finances through data

The use of Snowdrop’s MRS API aligns with MyGuava’s vision of enabling users to be free from financial limitations. By providing enriched transaction data, MyGuava users gain more control over their finances and valuable insight into their spending habits. This aligns with MyGuava’s core principle of equipping their customers with the tools they need to make informed financial decisions. Enriched data complements MyGuava’s commitment to facilitating fast and efficient money transfers, providing a holistic financial experience for its users.

Officials from Guavapay said this collaboration with Snowdrop Solutions aligns with their commitment to providing users with tools to manage their finances. They think this partnership will be a game-changer for their clients, allowing them to make more informed and confident financial decisions. With Snowdrop Solutions they can significantly enhance the public’s money management skills, increase spending awareness, and become part of the solution for their improved financial health.

Snowdrop Solutions and MyGuava are actively working to expand the reach and functionality of the enriched transaction data within the MyGuava mobile app. This would include the potential addition of Google Maps’ expanded view, providing users with even more detailed information for each transaction, such as purchase location and merchant contact details.