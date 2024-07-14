Grifters rush to make money off Trump bloodied assassination attempt image

Barely 12 hours after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, a trading card featuring an already iconic image of Trump’s blood-splattered face and pumped fist is on sale for $29.99.

The message, “FIGHT TO SAVE AMERICA. ‘STAND STRONG,'” covers the top of the image, and the card includes the date, July 13, 2024, to commemorate the “TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT.”

On Saturday, a gunman killed one spectator and critically injured two individuals at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa. Trump was released from the hospital Saturday night after his ear was grazed by a bullet.

Proud Patriots, an Orlando-based private company, is selling the Trump assassination cards. The photo used by the company appears to come from either Associated Pressphotographer Evan Vucci or Getty Images photographer Anna Moneymaker. No photographer is credited on the trading card, and it is unclear whether Proud Patriots obtained authorization to use the photo for such a commercial purpose.

The company did not respond to Raw Story’s request for comment. The website says the company has “no affiliation with President Donald Trump or his Presidential Reelection Campaign. We are an independent private company that believes in keeping America great.”

“We won’t stand by and let these crazy woke liberals destroy our country,” the website says. “We’re a group of patriots just like you who love God, our family, and our country! Our collectibles are more than just items; they’re symbols of our deep-rooted patriotism.”

On the back of the Proud Patriot trading cards a lengthy message reads:

Screen grab of Trump assassination trading card on Proud Patriots.

“On July 13, 2024, a tragic event shook the nation as an assassination attempt was made on the Iife of former President Donald J. Trump at a rally in Butler, PA. The incident sparked a wave of responses across the country, highlighting the resilience and unity of the American people in the face of adversity.”

The card continues, “Emergency responders, law enforcement, and citizens rallied together in Butler, PA, demonstrating courage and determination to uphold the values of democracy and justice. This event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need to protect our freedoms and uphold the rule of law.”

The message on the “perfect condition” card concludes, “The aftermath saw an outpouring of support and solidarity nationwide, emphasizing the strength of national unity in times of crisis. As we continue forward, let us remember the bravery shown on this day and strive to build a future where such events are never repeated.”

Proud Patriots isn’t the only online retailer selling merchandise based off the assassination attempt.

An eBay user, “happyhay,” is selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and Koozies with the bloodied Trump image. Fifty-three of the T-shirts were sold in the last 24 hours, according to a banner on the eBay page at the time of publication.

A Chinese e-commerce company is selling T-shirts and tote bags with the image as well, Newsweek reported.

Screen grab of Trump assassination attempt merchandise on eBay

Trump supporters starting making their own merchandise too, according to Politico.

One content creator made shirts with the message “Fight! Fight! Fight!” to fundraise for Trump’s campaign.

Other T-shirt messages advertised on social media from various users: “Shooting Makes Me Stronger” and “I Will Never Stop.” A Florida based user created merchandise featuring Trump’s fist pump, according to Politico.

Screen grab from Trump campaign website

As of Sunday afternoon, most political committees both on the Republican and Democratic side had paused their political fundraising efforts since Trump was shot.

But the Trump National Committee, the joint fundraising committee for Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. and the Republican National Committee, sent out a fundraising email Saturday night signed by Trump with the subject line: “I will NEVER SURRENDER!” that linked to a fundraising page on Trump’s campaign website.

Trump is quoted on the website saying, “THEY’RE NOT AFTER ME,THEY’RE AFTER YOU…I’M JUST STANDING IN THE WAY!”

By Sunday afternoon, Trump was overtly fundraising off the attempt on his life.