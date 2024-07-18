Great Barrington: Berkshire Money Management names new staff members | Bizbrief

Berkshire Money Management announces the addition of two new staff members to its Great Barrington office: Operations Support Partner Katrina Fitzpatrick and Front Office Coordinator Lusha Martin.

As operations support partner, Fitzpatrick’s goal is to continuously make Berkshire Money Management and its processes more efficient. She works closely with Chief Operating Officer Natalie Wheeler to assess company needs and identify opportunities for improvement and develop strategies for addressing both.

A resident of Monterey, Fitzpatrick is a graduate of Westfield State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business management with a concentration in finance and a minor in economics. Prior to joining Berkshire Money Management, she worked as a branch specialist at Greylock Federal Credit Union.

As front office coordinator, Martin manages the daily needs of Berkshire Money Management’s Great Barrington office, welcomes clients and guests, and manages the phone lines for the Dalton and Great Barrington offices.

Before arriving at Berkshire Money Management, Martin owned and operated Bakin’ Bakery in Sheffield. She also brings more than two decades of experience in office management to the team and is in the process of earning an associate degree in business careers at Berkshire Community College.

A resident of Sheffield, Martin is a member of the board of directors for Stanton Home in Great Barrington and raises funds for various non-profit organizations including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.